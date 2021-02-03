GRANGEVILLE — The American Red Cross typically has a tough time keeping the blood supply strong during the winter months when inclement weather and seasonal illnesses can impact donors.
A Grangeville drive is set for Tuesday, Feb. 9, noon to 6 p.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 403 N. Blvd.
Make appointments to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
