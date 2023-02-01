WHITE BIRD — Red’s Café has new hours for Sunday. They will be open until 6 p.m. This is a note from Velma: “Here is a real sweet treat to get your sweetie this year — a homemade jumbo heart doughnut. For size reference, we put it in a 10-inch pizza box. The iced with buttercream, maple, glazed or chocolate are $5; iced with huckleberry or filled are $6. These are not stock items, so if you want one, call 208-839-9977 or message us.”
