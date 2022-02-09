GREENCREEK — Reducing synthetic inputs in crops is the focus for the 8th annual Soil Health Workshop, set Thursday, Feb. 17, in Greencreek.
Featured speakers will be Dr. Wayne Honeycutt, Soil Health Institute, speaking on “Priorities for Advancing Soil Health”; Chuck Schmidt, North Pine Ag, and Tanner Donahue, Redekop, will have a Seed Destroyer presentation; Trent Graybill, Soilcraft, will speak on “Principles in the Regenerative Paradigm and Practical Ways to Act”; and Scott Gail is a bio-farm manager from the Spokane Conservation District.
This educational workshop is hosted by the Lewis Soil Conservation District, Idaho Soil and Water Conservation District, and the Clearwater Soil and Water Conservation District.
Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. with the program to begin at 9 a.m. Recertification credits have been applied for. Registration and lunch fee is $13 at the door. Sign up early by contacting the district at 208-937-2291 ext. 3 or by e-mailing: lewisscd@outlook.com.
