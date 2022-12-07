University of Idaho (U. of I.) logo
The University of Idaho Extension is hosting an online Zoom noxious weed control workshop, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (MST), on Thursday, Dec. 15.

The agenda includes a short overview of state and federal noxious weed laws and management, how to use (and find) weed identification resources, how to calibrate and safely use common spray equipment, how to read and understand a pesticide label, tips for use of commonly available herbicides, how to develop a personalized weed management program, and where to find additional resources. An informal Q&A will follow.

