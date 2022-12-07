The University of Idaho Extension is hosting an online Zoom noxious weed control workshop, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (MST), on Thursday, Dec. 15.
The agenda includes a short overview of state and federal noxious weed laws and management, how to use (and find) weed identification resources, how to calibrate and safely use common spray equipment, how to read and understand a pesticide label, tips for use of commonly available herbicides, how to develop a personalized weed management program, and where to find additional resources. An informal Q&A will follow.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.