KOOSKIA — The Kooskia EMS will offer EMT basic course classes, from Oct. 3 through April 2, class times are 6:30-9:30 p.m., at the Kooskia EMS building, 401 Front Street. Registration is on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 6:30 p.m. at the Kooskia EMS building. The course is for individuals aged 16 and older. Kooskia Ambulance is also recruiting volunteers to work as EMTs on Kooskia Ambulance and/or any local Quick Response Units (QRUs).
Contact: Mary Rogers, AEMT/instructor, 208-926-0892 or cell 208-630-4004, Shirley Clopton, AEMT/instructor, 208-935-7822, Tyson Weeks, AEMT/instructor, 208-935-8250.
