KOOSKIA — Registration for children entering kindergarten at Clearwater Valley Elementary School in Kooskia for the 2021-2022 school year will be Wednesday, April 28. Children must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2021. A 20-minute informal evaluation is part of the registration process. Call Clearwater Valley Elementary School at 208-926-4311 to reserve an appointment for your child. Bring your child, your child’s certified birth certificate and record of immunizations with you to your scheduled appointment time.

