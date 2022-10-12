GRANGEVILLE — The nonprofit Reliance Center is now offering free medical services in Grangeville, taking its mobile medical unit to the community every other Wednesday.
Services will be offered from noon to 4 p.m., where the unit will be parked at 113 w. North Street. Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome.
Upcoming dates are Oct. 12 and 26, and Nov. 9 and 23.
Reliance Center offers the following services: std testing and treatment, pregnancy tests, abortion options consultations, abortion information, ultrasounds, life coaching and peer counseling, birth control consultations, post abortion support and pregnancy loss support. All medical services are performed by licensed medical personnel under the direct supervision of a medical director. All services are cost free and require no income verification.
According to the center, the organization sees clients from the surrounding areas at its brick and mortar locations in Lewiston. The expansion to Grangeville with its mobile unit was to make health care more accessible. Once Reliance Center determines there is sufficient interest, it plans to travel with its medical unit to other surrounding communities.
To schedule an appointment, call 208-298-4575. Find them on social media at reliancecenterlccvalley or www.reliancecenter.org.
