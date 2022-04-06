GRANGEVILLE — “I would like to see a comptroller hired instead of a business manager,” MVSD trustee Casey Smith said at the March 28 special board meeting. “Some people say you can’t run a school district like a business, but I think you can.” Becky Hogg, who has been the district’s business manager for 35 years, resigned last month. In addition, payroll clerk Becci Gehring also resigned.
Smith said he was not sure why the district needed a full-time payroll clerk and would like to see what a payroll company would cost.
“I’m also not sure we need an assistant transportation director,” he added. “We have a transportation director in Kooskia, and we have cell phones.” He said a bus driver at Grangeville could be designated head driver, take on some extra responsibilities, and keep in touch via phone with the director.
Trustee Melisa Kaschmitter said she felt some positions needed to be hired sooner rather than later while there is an open pool. “We want the best quality we can get, and those people are already securing jobs for next year,” she said.
Trustee B Edwards showed information that the current business manager’s salary is $99,000 a year, while the state average for the position is $74,000. The board voted 3-2 to post a payroll clerk/HR position, salary DOE.
Voting no to this were chair Larry Dunn and Smith. The board voted 4-1 to hold on hiring an administrative secretary, with Kaschmitter voting no. The board voted unanimously to hold on hiring a literacy coordinator. The board also voted unanimously to hire a business manager/comptroller, salary DOE.
The board voted 3-2 to re-open the position of assistant transportation director, pay DOE. Voting no were trustees Laci Myers and Smith. This position had previously been open and applied for by Matt Dame. The board did not accept his application at a previous meeting.
