KAMIAH — State Representative Priscilla Giddings will hold a meet and greet at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22, at the Kamiah American Legion Hall at 618 Main Street in Kamiah. She will be talking about her run for the lieutenant governor’s office, answering questions and listening to comments. The event is open to the public.

