GREENCREEK — The Idaho County Republican Central Committee is sponsoring the annual Lincoln Day Dinner and Dance at the Greencreek Community Hall Saturday, March 13, beginning at 6 p.m. The dinner is meant to honor the first leader of the Republican Party, President Abraham Lincoln.
The program will feature keynote speaker Rep. Russ Fulcher.
After dinner, socializing will continue and dancing to the music of Vintage Youth will be featured playing classic rock ’70s and ’80s music and some country. The leader of the group is Ted Lindsley, Idaho County Commissioner.
Tickets can be purchased from any Republican Central Committee member or by calling 208-451-3537.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.