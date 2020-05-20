The national shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult on people, perhaps especially those who live alone or have little outside contact.
There are many ways to keep in touch with the outside world while still maintaining physical distancing safety precautions. Phone calls, e-mails, texts and video conferencing are all ways to still preserve social integrity and relationship fostering.
Another way to keep those avenues of communication open is the old-fashioned, hand-written letter.
For me, that feeling when I get a card or letter via “snail mail” brings nothing short of exuberance. That someone took the time to put pen or pencil to paper and write a few carefully selected words to me shows me how much they care and that I was worth their time.
Although some may consider the notion too old-fashioned, the United States Postal Service may beg to differ. Each year, approximately two billion Christmas cards and one billion Valentine’s Day cards are sent through the USPS.
Growing up in Custer, Wash., my paternal grandmother in Kellogg would write letters to me when I was in elementary school. She would draw pictures and hearts. I can still picture her even, neat handwriting. Recently, my best friend since sixth grade, Torri, sent me letters we had written each other throughout high school and college. She was cleaning out things and said I was “the keeper of memories.” I quite like that description. I have saved correspondence from my bonus daughter, Elizabeth, who came into my life nearly 30 years ago when she was just a little girl. A short time ago, I re-read letters from one of my college best friends, Brenda, written in the ’90s. These letters helped me gain a better understanding of some events that happened in both our lives. Reading my dad’s letters from Vietnam to my mom (1967-69) gave me a much greater appreciation for how that tour of duty affected my parents’ relationship.
Letters offer a piece of history that cannot be surpassed. The tactile response of picking up a pen and putting creative thoughts to paper cannot be surpassed. Letter writing can help preserve memories, speak to the future and allow the writer and recipient to recall times they may have otherwise forgotten.
So, during these uncertain and unprecedented times, why not pick up some pen and paper and pen a letter to a friend? Remember, you don’t have to write a lot to make someone feel happy. Letters are special and personal, and the gift of them can mean more than an expensive gift.
