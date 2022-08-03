GRANGEVILLE — Donna Reynolds will speak to the Encouragers group Thursday, Aug. 4, at the 11:30 a.m. no-host luncheon at The Trails Restaurant in Grangeville. A midwesterner, Reynolds served in the military for several years, where she received her nurses training. Following several personal tragedies, she became addicted to alcohol, and descended into depression and despair. As she called on God, he led her to Alcoholics Anonymous, where she found the help she needed. Since then, she has worked with AA, and her local church to help many others as God helped and delivered her. She now enjoys a God-centered life, in which she said her greatest joy is found in ministering to the elderly and needy through her nursing career. Encouragers is an informal network of Christian women who meet the first Thursday of each month at 101 E. Main for fellowship and sharing.
