KOOSKIA — The Ridge Runner Fire Department will hold its first chili cookoff Friday, Oct. 14, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., at 136 Red Fir Rd., Kooskia. Cost is $7.50 for adults and $5 for children to warm up with chili, cornbread, dessert and drink! Those who want to prove they make the best chili in Idaho County should contact Cathy Ward to enter at 208-755-1039 by Friday, Oct. 7. Voting on the favorite chili is from 4:30 - 5:30 p.m. Winner will be announced, and prizes awarded at approximately 6 p.m. There will also be a raffle for an AR15, half a beef, a load of gravel and a homemade quilt! Bring your own chair.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.