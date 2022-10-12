KOOSKIA —The Ridge Runner Fire Department will hold its first chili cookoff Friday, Oct. 14, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., at 136 Red Fir Rd., Kooskia. Cost is $7.50 for adults and $5 for children to warm up with chili, cornbread, dessert and drink. Voting on the favorite chili is from 4:30 - 5:30 p.m. Winner will be announced, and prizes awarded at approximately 6 p.m. There will also be a raffle for an AR15, half a beef, a load of gravel and a homemade quilt! Bring your own chair.

