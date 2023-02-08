KOOSKIA — The Ridge Runner Fire Department Annual Meeting will be held April 22, at 2 p.m., at the Kooskia Community Center located at City Hall. There will have a dessert potluck. The group will review 2022 activity, elect new board members and reconnect with neighbors.

If you are unable to attend, send your annual donation to Ridge Runner Fire, PO Box 262, Kooskia, 83539.

