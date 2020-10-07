KOOSKIA -- The Ridge Runner Fire Department will hold its annual meeting on Saturday, Oct. 17, 3 p.m., at the Clearwater Valley Elementary School gym in Kooskia. The business meeting will be to update the community on the fire department, vote on new by-laws and elect new board members.
For questions: Leigh Davis, 208-935-5548.
