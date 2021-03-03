Ridge Runner Fire had its first annual Valentine’s Day basket raffle, and thanks to our supportive community it was very successful! Thanks to all who contributed and to all who bought tickets. Our winners are Robert Owen and Lorna Olson. Congratulations!
In other news, be on the lookout for your annual newsletter with information about how you can volunteer, how you can be notified of emergencies and information about the annual meeting in April.
Our board meetings are on the first Friday on the month, and our training meetings are on the third Friday of the month. Please join us! For questions, e-mail ridgerunnerfire@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.