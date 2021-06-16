Ridge Runner Volunteer Fire Department will host an open house and water wagon cruise-in Saturday, June 19, starting at 9 a.m. Everyone is welcome. This is set for 136 Red Fir Road, just past the junction of Leitch Creek, Big Cedar and Red Fir roads.

Come in to fill up for the season, show off your water wagon and bring the family for a free burrito lunch, demonstrations and to check out the department.

