RIGGINS — The Annual Riggins Christmas Bazaar will be held Saturday, Nov. 27, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Riggins Community Center, 121 S. Lodge Street, located behind Crump's Chevron and Jackson's Station. Get your gifts, crafts and food items ready. There are a few spaces available. Space rental is $30 per 8’x6’ space. Application and fee must be received soon to hold a spot. Mail applications and fee to PO Box 1429, Riggins, ID 83549. Contact Joni Shepherd 208-628-4084 or 208-859-4725. You will find the Christmas Bazaar form online: http://facebook.com/rigginschristmasbazaar/. Ho, Ho, Ho! Santa will be there, 3-4 p.m. for the little ones; have your cameras ready.

