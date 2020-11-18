RIGGINS — The annual Riggins Christmas Bazaar with Santa visiting from 3-4 p.m. ,will be held Saturday, Nov. 28, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. ,at the Riggins Community Center, 121 S. Lodge Street, right behind the Jackson Gas Station. Space rental is $30 per space; application and fees need to be sent in ASAP to reserve a spot. Get gift and craft items, baked goods, etc., ready. Exhibitors are asked to wipe down and keep their space clean. Contact Joni Shepherd at 08-628-4984 or 208-859-4725 to apply, or go on-line at http://facebook.com/rigginschristmasbazaar.

