RIGGINS — The birth of a Riggins baby became even more special Jan. 4.

Fred and Lisa Taylor of Riggins welcomed newborn daughter, Maizie Gates Taylor, at 7:34 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4. She is the first baby girl born at St. Luke’s McCall in 2023.

