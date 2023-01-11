RIGGINS — The birth of a Riggins baby became even more special Jan. 4.
Fred and Lisa Taylor of Riggins welcomed newborn daughter, Maizie Gates Taylor, at 7:34 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4. She is the first baby girl born at St. Luke’s McCall in 2023.
Fred and Lisa are both graduates of Salmon River High School in Riggins.
Maizie weighed seven pounds, 15 ounces, and was 20-1/2 inches long. She joins her big brother, Mackay, 2 years old.
Dr. Jon Currey, St. Luke’s Clinic – Payette Lakes Family Medicine, delivered Maizie with the support of labor and delivery registered nurses Donna Bush and Mandy Johnson. Additional support throughout Lisa’s pregnancy was provided by Dr. Maureen “Mo” Ferguson and registered nurse Stacie Tunison. Dr. Ferguson is a Grangeville native, the daughter of Greg and Chris FitzMaurice.
The Taylors were presented with a gift basket donated by an anonymous donor filled with newborn onesies, socks, blankets and toys to celebrate Maizie’s arrival.
Paternal grandparents are Mike and Wendy Kunkel of White Bird, Idaho, and Graham and Steph Taylor of Mesa, Ariz. Great-grandparents are Fred and Lila Noland of Clarkston, Wash., and Jerry and Doris Taylor of Shoreline, Wash.
Maternal grandparents are Joyce Wilkins of Atascadero, Calif. Great grandpa is Bob Wilkins, of Atascadero, Calif., and great-grandmother is Clydia Pappenfus of Seattle, Wash.
