RIGGINS — Riggins Elementary School first-grade students in Mrs. Branstetter’s classroom had just shuffled in from recess on a chilly, snow-spitting day recently. They were getting a snack and settling in to work on a project on animals.
“We’re working on habitats,” said 7-year-old Dean.
“And this is a food ecosystem,” added Kane, 6, pointing out a book that showed a food web for a wild cat.
The students are studying animals of all types, including bears, wild cats and frogs. Following recess, they buddied up in groups of two and read several books aloud to each other.
They were excited to talk about their animals and read some sentences aloud and were also happy to answer a couple of questions for the Free Press. Mainly, “What is Valentine’s Day to you?”
Here are some of their thoughts.
“I celebrate my family mostly. Love, but with my family,” said Decker, 6.
“No one! No one is my Valentine, no way,” smiled Mateo, 6. “Well, my family. But that’s it!”
Sophia, 6, said the day is about “being really nice to each other. And stuffing some candy in their card, maybe.”
Six-year-old Jace said he likes to make cakes with his grandma. Shaped like hearts? Nope.
“Shaped like stars,” he smiled.
Nya, 7, will give cards to her family and friends. “And candies,” she added.
“I will have cards that say, ‘I love you!’ on them, because it’s about love … and chocolate,” stated Paislie, 6.
Rowen, 6, said he will make cards and put them in boxes. “With candy, too,” he nodded.
“Well, I don’t do much for Valentine’s Day, but I caught a frog once, like this big,” Dean, 7, curved his hands into a circle the size of a tennis ball.
“I like getting stuff,” Kane, 6, said. “I already have cards.”
Kenadi, 6, gave a dreamy look when she said, “I just love chocolate. I will give my classmates some cards and stuff.”
“Umm, I think I’ll give stuff to people and eat turkey on Valentine’s Day. I mean, you eat turkey whenever — it’s always good,” shrugged 6-year-old Connar.
“I think we’ll eat pizza that day, my whole family,” 7-year-old Barrett said, rubbing his stomach. “You can eat pizza on Valentine’s Day or any day!”
