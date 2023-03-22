RIGGINS — Quote for the week: “Your smile is your logo, your personality is your business card, and the way you make others feel is your trademark.” – Jay Danzie
Salmon River Joint School District 243 has officially been named Niche’s number 10 in Best School Districts in Idaho. Salmon River Joint School District is a highly rated public school district located in Riggins, Idaho. The district ranked “Excellent.” It has 131 students in grades PK-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 8-1. According to state test scores, 42% of students are proficient in math and 57% in reading. Salmon River Joint School District received an overall Niche grade of A-, with a B+ in Academics, B- in Diversity, A in Teachers, C in College Prep, B+ in Clubs & Activities, and B in Administration. Congratulations and thank you for providing a great education for our Salmon River students.
Dr. Hall is retiring after medically serving us here in Riggins for many years. There will be a retirement/going away party next Thursday, March 30, 3-4 p.m. for him. Stop by to wish him well.
The grand opening for 208 Tacos in Riggins, 421 S. Main, directly across from the Riggins Post Office, is this Friday and Saturday, March 24 and 25, beginning at 11 a.m. Take some time for a taco and a visit with friends and neighbors.
Red Cross Blood Drive is this coming Tuesday, March 28, 1-6 p.m., and Wednesday, March 29, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., both at the Salmon Rapids Lodge. Cookies are also needed if you would like to donate some for the drive. Call Kris at 208-830-3946 to make an appointment.
The Mobile Mammogram will be in Riggins next Wednesday and Thursday, March 29 and 30, at the Salmon Rapids Lodge. Make appointments now.
Shiloh Bible Camp Mother/Daughter Retreat is Friday-Sunday, March 31-April 2, with a $70 fee and open to all mothers and daughters. You’ll be getting to connect to the great outdoors, and indoors will study the Word of God. Julie (Fitch) McClanahan will be returning for her fourth year as a speaker. Julie serves on the staff of the Shiloh Bible Conference. Register online at shilohbibleconference.com. Contact Jeannie Fitch for information.
The EMTS Bash Dinner and Auction Fundraiser was a fantastic success. 150 dinner tickets were sold, Summervilles downstairs room was full, with standing room only for the auction that followed the prime rib dinner. Jim Adair did a great job selling 55 items to excited and generous bidders. The EMTS were outfitted in green shirts and took great care to see that everyone was being attended to and served all their needs in a timely fashion. More info next week about the funds raised for our Riggins Fire Department, Salmon River Rural Fire Dept, Riggins Ambulance, Salmon River Dive Team, and Salmon River Rural Ambulance District.
Stop by the ETC Second Shop and see the changes we have made. We have a great free section that features clothing, as well as books and other items you will want to check out. Volunteers run the shop, so all funds go directly to the After School Kids, Inc. (ASK) program K-12. ETC is looking for volunteers to help stock shelves for one or two hours a day as often as they would like; also looking for someone to be responsible to open and close the shop and clerk in the event manager Lisa or substitute Jeannie would be unavailable. ETC is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Come see us.
The City Park Boat Ramp Project is moving right along. The first phase, which involves replacing the concrete boat ramp, will be completed by the end of March. If Riggins’ grant application is accepted in May, funds will be used to complete the access road phase this fall.
Riggins City Fire Department purchased a 2006 Pierce International 1,000-gallon pumper fire truck. The city has a surplus 1983 fire truck for sale, weight class 16,000. For information, contact Riggins City Hall or Fire Chief Jeff Joyce to place a bid which is due April 12.
Community Lunch is open to everyone Tuesdays at noon at the Riggins Community Center, 121 Lodge Street; $7 for everyone younger than 60, older than 60 by donation.
Line dance lessons are going strong in Riggins. Laina Walkington, Grace Killmar, and Sydney Allred have started Canyon Country Line Dance Lessons which are given three different times per week; attend as many as times as you would like as long as there is room. Registration is required. Call 208-315-0459. Contact one of them to sign up and get information as far as dates, times and fees.
SRHS Prom will be held Saturday, April 8, at the Riggins Community Center.
Easter Sunrise Service, sponsored by the Salmon River Ministerial Alliance, will be held Sunday, April 9. The public is invited.
