RIGGINS — Quote for the week: “Your smile is your logo, your personality is your business card, and the way you make others feel is your trademark.” – Jay Danzie

Salmon River Joint School District 243 has officially been named Niche’s number 10 in Best School Districts in Idaho. Salmon River Joint School District is a highly rated public school district located in Riggins, Idaho. The district ranked “Excellent.” It has 131 students in grades PK-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 8-1. According to state test scores, 42% of students are proficient in math and 57% in reading. Salmon River Joint School District received an overall Niche grade of A-, with a B+ in Academics, B- in Diversity, A in Teachers, C in College Prep, B+ in Clubs & Activities, and B in Administration. Congratulations and thank you for providing a great education for our Salmon River students.

