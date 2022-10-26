Riggins News: standing

RIGGINS — Quote: “Be the reason someone feels welcomed, seen, heard, valued, loved, and supported.” – Soul Sisters Memorial Foundation

Great news: Pastor Mike and Becky Chapman are coming home to Riggins in December. They have been in Indiana for a year tending to Becky’s father, who died in October after his long illness. However, Pastor Mike has continued to share messages via technology throughout the year and is now returning to share in person once again.

Salmon River High School Homecoming 2022 royalty photo

Salmon River High School held its Homecoming football game Friday, Oct. 14, where they crowned the 2022 royalty at halftime. King is Tyrus Swift and the queen is Theresa Ledgerwood.
