RIGGINS — Quote: “Be the reason someone feels welcomed, seen, heard, valued, loved, and supported.” – Soul Sisters Memorial Foundation
Great news: Pastor Mike and Becky Chapman are coming home to Riggins in December. They have been in Indiana for a year tending to Becky’s father, who died in October after his long illness. However, Pastor Mike has continued to share messages via technology throughout the year and is now returning to share in person once again.
Celebration of Life for Robert, “Bob,” “Zim,” “Mr. Z,” Zimmerman, husband, father, grandfather, friend, SRHS retired teacher and coach and former Riggins mayor, is this Saturday, Oct. 29, at 11 a.m. at the Salmon River Community Church, officiated by Pastor Scheline. His family invites friends and/or former students to attend the celebration and join them for the meal following the service; bring a side dish.
Salmon River Community Church invites everyone to Movie Night on Friday, Oct. 28. Fellowship time begins at 5:30 p.m. with finger foods; the movie starts at 6 p.m.
Pinehurst Quilters Annual Quilt Auction is this Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Riggins Community Center (located behind the Chevron/Jackson station). Doors open at noon for a preview, the auction begins at 1 p.m. This is a great time to do some early Christmas shopping. The Pinehurst Quilters are very active and benevolent, making and donating quilts for fundraisers and/or individual persons, as well as the Quilts of Valor for veterans.
The Salmon River Community Church’s Annual “Trunk or Treat” event is this Monday, Oct. 31, beginning at 6 p.m. and everyone is invited. For donations of candy or cookies, help with games, and/or help with decorating, call 208-628-4274. Everyone is invited to decorate a car and hand out treats in the church parking lot. There will be hot chocolate, hot coffee and cookies, as well as games all evening.
The Annual Haunted House “Haunted Circus,” sponsored by Neil and Lindy of Crime Cleaners, at 532 North Main is 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Oct. 31. The event is free; small donations are accepted to benefit the Salmon River Senior Citizens Group.
Theresa Ledgerwood’s senior project, “Christmas Boxes” for gifts for children in third world countries is ongoing. Theresa has some boxes or you can pick one up at Salmon River Community Church. Boxes need to be returned to Theresa or taken to the church by Friday, Nov. 11 for mailing on Nov. 15. Cash or checks are welcomed to help fund mailing costs. Thanks to all who are helping on this project for a Merry Christmas for others.
“Octobeard,” an Idaho County event to raise awareness of cancer and honor those affected by cancer is ongoing. Donations, which will be given to Idaho County families with cancer and chosen at random, may be made at Two Rivers Coffee Roasters. To participate or to recommend bearded fellows, and/or nominate a local family in need, call Nicol at 208-628-9222 or stop by Two Rivers Coffee Roasters. Donated items, money, gift cards, and voting for your favorite beard are all done at Two Rivers Coffee Roasters.
The 2nd Annual Canyon Kids Kraft Fair is Friday, Nov. 4, at the Riggins Community Center. Idaho County and Adams County kids, ages 5-18, accompanied by an adult, are encouraged to participate. Contact Michelle Simpson at Tourist Trap or call 208-315-4748 for information or to let her know you will be participating.
Hells Gate BBQ will set up at the Riggins Community Center at the Kids Kraft Fair serving lunch and dinner. Ali and Jared Shoemaker, owners of Hells Gate BBQ, will donate 10% of their sales to the Canyon Kids Kraft Fair.
Riggins Red Cross Fall Blood Drive is Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 1-6 p.m., and Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Salmon Rapids Lodge. Contract Kris Catherman if you would like to donate blood.
General Election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. You need to be registered to vote. Go to voteidaho.gov/voter-education/ for information.
Children’s book ‘Just a Dream’ by Chris Van Allsburg continues about a boy who seemed to have little regard for our environment until a dream opens his eyes… “Walter’s bed returned to the present. He was safe in his room again, but he felt terrible. The future he’d seen was not what he’d expected. Robots and little airplanes didn’t seem very important now. He looked out his window at the trees and lawns in the early morning light, then he jumped out of bed. He ran outside and down the block, still in his pajamas. He found the empty jelly doughnut bag he’d thrown at the fire hydrant the day before. Then Walter went back home and, before the sun came up, sorted all the trash by the garage.” More to come next week…. oh, the suspense.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.