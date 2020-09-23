RIGGINS -- Quote of the week: “It was more fun to be twenty in the seventies than to be seventy in the twenties.”
SRHS Volleyball Homecoming was Friday, Sept. 18, with a win following a week filled with traditional Homecoming daily dress-up, Spirit Stick, decorations, pep assembly, BBQ and games night. Homecoming Football was postponed Friday night, due to heavy smoke, but was played Saturday night with a big win. Homecoming Royalty: Kings were Isaac Hopfflander and Joe Joyce, with Queen Lotus Harper, along with Prince Nathaniel Peterson and Princess Raney Walters, were crowned at halftime of the game.
Adylin, 3rd grade Riggins Elementary student, last year won the USFS poster contest and now has a huge billboard in New Meadows, just north of the Subway as you enter New Meadows from the north. “Smokey’s Friends Count on You” with a great drawing of Smokey and his friends. Congratulations Ady.
After School Kids (ASK) will hold an open house today, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 6-7 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
Assembly of God Church will begin its Youth After School activities Wednesday, Sept. 30, from 6 -7:30 p.m., for pre-school age kids through high school teens, who may ride the After School Kids’ bus to the church every Wednesday. The church will provide soup and sandwiches each Wednesday; if you are willing to donate, let the leader know, they have a list of food items needed. They have implemented a cleaning protocol, self-distancing and will follow the school’s guidelines. If your child is sick, do not send him/her to the program. Release contact info and dues need to be filled out prior to Sept. 30 and are available at the church/parsonage or Pine Tree CCU, as well as on Facebook for you to print and return.
Salmon River Junior High Football and Volleyballs Team have each added another game which will be held in New Meadows at 4:30 p.m., bus leaves at 3 p.m.
Salmon River School is in need of bus drivers and substitute teachers. Contact Mr. Doramus, doramusj@jsd243.org; or Michelle Hollon, hollonm@jsd243.org, if you are interested. Training will be provided.
The Salmon River Gun Club will have the Shooting Range open to the public for sighting in rifles on Saturdays and Sundays Sept. 19 & 20, 26 & 27, and Oct. 3 & 4 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. The Gun Club is sponsoring a raffle to win an M1 Garand rifle with ammo and clips; tickets will be $5 for one or $20 for five tickets with only 700 total tickets being sold. Funds go towards continued development of the Shooting Range. Concrete pads have been completed for the shelters over the pistol shooting positions; roofs are to be built next. If you wish to help, call Jim Adair 208-451-5801.
Dan Goff, 56, died Thursday, Sept. 3, after a sudden illness. He was the son of the late Frank and Rose Goff, who lived in Riggins in the 1960s and 70s before moving to White Bird. Dan attended school in Riggins for a few years including his first-grade year, with me as his teacher. He attended high school in Soda Springs where he played football and was part of the wrestling team, going to State Wrestling Tourney twice. He was always a happy guy with a big smile on his face and a laugh that made everyone laugh.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, at 3 p.m. at the Riggins Cemetery for Dan Goff, for his brother Frank Goff Jr., who also died recently, and for his aunt, Iris Seyfried, who died this summer. Family and friends are invited to attend.
Bingo will be held Wednesday, Oct. 7 and 21, at 6:30 p.m., at the Riggins Community Center. Last week’s Bingo night gathered 22 people who had tons of fun. Funds help fund the Senior Transit Bus.
The Riggins Community Center is now open for lunch on Tuesdays at noon; the suggested donation is $5 per lunch. Everyone in invited. Funds help the Senior Citizen Group.
Pottenger’s Wild Game, located at the corner of Highway 95 and Rapid River Road, is open and ready to process your wild game.
Mountain View Specialty Meats is looking for someone to work Mondays and Tuesdays for retail and possibly some packaging, especially during the hunting season. Experience with retail is a must. Stop by and talk to Tammie or call 208-628-3901.
The Seven Devils Bridge Project is currently under construction and plans to be finished late October. There will be short delays, with only one lane open at this time. The school bus will not run this route during this project.
Highway 95 slide project: A few more blasts are planned. Crews continue to reinforce the rock face and rebuild the rock berm to catch debris during blasting, as well as to shield traffic from unexpected rock fall. Drivers should expect intermittent closures. Roads will be blocked through this area on both Highway 95 and Old Pollock Road during blasting times, which will be ongoing until all rocks are down.
The Riggins Fire Department has chimney brushes available, free of use, at the Riggins City Hall; check one out and/or get more information.
Be aware of fraud calls. Beware: I had a fraud call from a Nampa, Idaho number, explaining he was from the Federal Reserve System investigating me, saying my Identity was being used for illegal purposes. I called our City Hall, who told me to call Idaho Sheriff whose receptionist said to call the Federal Trade Commission, who helped me. Of course, it was a fraud call, but it left me unsettled. FTC was glad I did not give any information to the caller. Just be aware!
Leighton Vander Esch News: Leighton did indeed break his collar bone in the first quarter of the 2020 season after three tackles. ProFootballDoc stated, “He is so tough, he didn’t even react when broken.” According to #Cowboys Ian Rapoport, “This is a brutal blow to the team. The nerve center of the defense.” Team member Jaylon Smith offered, “I don’t wish that on anyone. It’s definitely tough, but I know Leighton is a strong guy with a strong mind and a good support system, so he’s going to come back strong.” Leighton had surgery last Monday morning; he was home resting Tuesday sporting his famous Leighton smile and positive attitude. His wife Maddy said, “He is mentally the toughest person I know. He is in good spirits, he’s determined, and all ready for his comeback. Lord willing, he will be back for the second half of the season, plus some.” He will miss a few games but plans to return as soon as he is medically released to do so. “Under the 2020 COVID-19 rules for this NFL season, a player on the IR, (Injured Reserve) may return after missing just three weeks. Channel 7 News related the news of his injury Sunday night, ending its broadcast with “Leighton is the Pride of Riggins.” Leighton added his thank you for well wishes, “Thank you all so much for the love and prayers! Want everyone to know how much it means to have that kind of support! Trusting that this is all part of God’s plan and is going to make this comeback that much sweeter! Just a small bump in the road. Love you all.”
