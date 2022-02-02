RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “Don’t assume someone knows that you love them… be sure to tell them. Better yet, be sure that you show them.” – Snoopy & Friends.
Bingo is tonight, Wednesday, Feb. 2, at 6:30 p.m. at the Riggins Community Center. Everyone over 18 is invited to join us for lots of fun. The Queen of Hearts progressive game and the progressive Bingo game are really getting exciting in addition to all the regular Bingo games.
McCall Winter Carnival runs through Sunday, Feb. 6, with parades, music, fireworks, and, of course, the Snow Sculptures. There is also skiing, sledding, and tubing in addition to all the traditional festivities and events happing throughout McCall. Dress warmly and go have some winter fun.
Salmon River Schools basketball season is going quickly; the SRHS girls’ season is over; SRHS boys will play through Feb. 10. Junior high games have begun and will run from Jan. 24 – March 2, with tournaments to follow. Get the full schedule from the SRHS office. Senior Night will be held Friday, Feb. 10, honoring Garret Shepherd, Charlee Hollon and Avery Jones.
Salmon River Junior High Lady Savages have an opportunity to attend a “Crash the Boards” tournament in Nampa, Feb. 17-19. They are having a bake sale fundraiser, Saturday, Feb 5, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Riggins Whitewater Market. All proceeds will go toward covering tournament costs, travel, accommodations, and meal expenses. Donations will also be accepted. Thank you for helping support our Jr. High Lady Savage basketball team.
Women With Bait 2022 is on and fishing fun is at its ultimate. February will be filled with women fishing and looking to win those great WWB prizes. For tournament details and daily fishing tallies, contact River Adventures.
Riggins Canyon 4-H Club will hold its first meeting of the new year on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 4 p.m. in the Salmon River High School science room. New members are encouraged to join.
The Alice@Wonderland play will be performed at Salmon River High School on Saturday, Feb. 12. Salmon River Schools and a partnership with After School Kids are hosting a dinner theater in addition to a 1 p.m. matinee. See community briefs.
Dan Surerus is the newly elected president of the Salmon River Chamber of Commerce. Dan, his wife, and two sons are the owners of The Confluence, formerly Hoot’s, in White Bird.
“I have lived in Idaho all my life; I enjoy anything outdoors. I am looking forward to working with all of you as well as the communities along the Salmon River,” said Dan.
Samantha "Sam" Status is the newly elected vice-president of the Salmon River Chamber of Commerce. Sam purchased the Silver Dollar Bar in White Bird last year with her husband, Glenn, her brother, Marty, and her father, Jack.
“This past year has been an amazing start to a new life in this beautiful area. I am excited to be part of the Salmon River Chamber of Commerce and am planning to spend more attention to the entire Salmon River area, from Riggins all the way to White Bird.” Sam said.
Congratulations to SRHS students Lucy Smithers, Theresa Ledgerwood and Raney Walters for placing second in the Administration Support Team in the Business Professionals of America program/BPA. The trio qualified for the state competition, March 10-12, in Boise. Theresa also placed second in Fundamental Spreadsheet, qualifying for State BPA. Lucy placed eighth in Fundamental Word Processing.
Levi and Noah Cereghino, sons of Jenna Boggan and Mike Cereghino, were each awarded Central Idaho Rodeo Association All-Around Boy’s saddle for their age group. They each had to win at least three events to win their saddle. Way to go, cowboys!
Idaho Fish and Game will host a pizza party served at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at the Riggins Community Center followed by a presentation about spring/chinook fisheries. The meeting will last until the last angler has had an opportunity to speak. Everyone is invited.
Kudos to The Native Sisters Tree Service for using their tree truck and tall ladder to help fix Riggins City banners.
Celebration of Life for Donna Jones, wife of Ed Jones, will be held at the Riggins Assembly of God Church next Thursday, Feb. 10, at 1 p.m., with a meal to follow.
Salmon River Community Church will celebrate Valentine’s Day on Sunday, Feb. 13 with a Valentine Dinner following church.
Canyon Kids Craft Fair has been rescheduled for Saturday, March 11, at the Riggins Community Center. Kids, get your crafts ready to sell. Table space is $20 per vendor, ages 5-18, with adult supervision. 30 spaces are available; vendors over 18 years old will be welcome if space is available. Call Michelle at 208-315-4748.
The 2022 Riggins Jet Boat Race will be held April 15-17. Mark your calendars.
