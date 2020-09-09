RIGGINS -- Quote for the week: “Health does not always come from medicine. Most of the time it comes from peace of mind, peace in the heart, peace in the soul. It comes from laughter and love.”
Riggins Family Fun and Appreciation Day will be held Sunday, Sept. 20, in the Riggins City Park from 1-5 p.m. The day begins with an old-fashioned Ice Cream Social at 1 p.m., followed by games and prizes. There is something for everyone. Cake walks will be ongoing 1:30-3 p.m.; Corn Hole Tourney will run from 2-4 p.m. (sign up now at the Tourist Trap). The 3-legged race, adult and child teams, will be 2:30-3 p.m.; gunny sack races will be 3:30-4 p.m., for all ages, and hay rides 4-5 p.m. Bring your family picnic, your own chairs, blankets, coolers, and musical instruments for an Open Jam Session. This event is sponsored by Riggins Motel, Riggins Whitewater Market, Riggins Tourist Trap and Consignment Gift Shop, Seven Devils Steak House and Saloon, and Two Rivers Coffee Roasters.
Bingo will resume next week, Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 6:30 p.m., at the Riggins Community Center after a six-month hiatus. Funds from Bingo go to help fund the Transit Bus, that takes seniors and others to Grangeville or McCall for appointments or meetings.
Joel Chambliss has retired from the Idaho County Roads Department after 23 years of road work. He now has a “No Work Zone” sign. Joel and his wife, Margaret, who already retired as a teacher-aid and bank teller, plan to just enjoy their mountain home and go fishing. Thank you for your service Joel, and best wishes on your retirement.
Frank Mignerey has been hired by the Idaho County Roads Department to fill the vacancy left by Joel. His sign will probably read “Work Zone” for the next several years. His wife, Teresa, is the ASK teacher at Riggins After School Kids Inc. Congratulations on your new job right here in Riggins. No more working away from home.
Maddy Vander Esch, daughter of Levi and Abby Tuckert, and wife of Leighton Vander Esch, took 5th place in barrel racing against some tough competition at the Stockyards Rodeo in Forth Worth, Texas. Way to go, Maddy!
EMTs are needed for our Riggins and Salmon River Canyon. EMT training is provided in Riggins which is two 3-hour classes per week, for a total of 140-160 hours. Cost of the initial training of $1,500 is covered by Riggins EMS. No cost to the volunteer. After the training is completed, trainees are required to complete a practical exam and a written test, then will be certified with a National Card, good for two years, and a State Card, for three years. EMS Volunteer meetings with ongoing training are offered every two months, which goes toward recertification hours. EMTs are volunteers, however, receive $50 per transport.
Ambulance drivers are needed in Riggins and the Salmon River Canyon. Drivers are required to have a valid driver’s license and the physical capacity to assist the EMTs. Training involves riding along on runs and passing a basic online test. The crew is made up of volunteers but do get paid per run, depending on level of training. Drivers are paid $40 per transport run. The Riggins City Council also budgets for a year-end bonus based on the number of on-call shifts each volunteer fulfills. To sign up for either EMT service or ambulance driving, go to the Riggins City Hall.
Salmon River PTO will have its first meeting next Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 6 p.m. at the Riggins Elementary School. Plan to get involved and help plan an amazing year for our students.
SRHS Homecoming Week is next week, Sept. 14-18, with traditional activities each day. The volleyball game begins at 5 p.m., Friday 18, with Highland-Craigmont; the football game follows at 7 p.m. with Nezperce.
Salmon River’s football team is shorter on numbers than in recent years, but Coach Ty Medley likes what he has seen from those who have come to play this fall. The team is made up of Joe Joyce, Mortaki Klaudt, Eric Nelson, Isaac Hafflander, Tyrus Swift, Justin Whitten, Cordell Bovey, Garret Shepherd, Gaber Zavala and Jimmy Tucker, along with assistant coach Derek Wilson. They are looking forward to a great season.
Salmon River volleyball team has eight players, Lotus Harper, Sofie Branstetter, Jordyn Pottenger, Alethea Chapman, Avery Jones, Raney Walters, Ashley Nelson, and Madi Pottenger coached by Paula Tucker, Sarah Tucker, and Laina Paradis. The girls are short on numbers, but long on commitment and looking forward to a great season. (Lotus will be out the rest of the season due to surgery).
Junior High volleyball and football schedule: Home games: Thursday, Sept. 10 at 4:30 p.m. with Council; Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 4 p.m. with New Meadows; Wednesday Sept. 30 4 p.m. with Cascade. They will play TriValley in Cambridge Sept. 24 at 4:30 p.m., and take part in the tournament Oct. 3, TBA.
As the US Forest Service gets closer to releasing its draft Environmental Impact Statement on the Stibinite Gold Project. Riggins encourages the community to take time to learn more about it and the Stibinite Gold Project. You may have your questions answered Tuesday, Sept. 22, from 4-8 p.m. at the Riggins Community Center. They are offering free webinar series: www.midasgoldidaho.com/virtual-events. Contact Bob Crump at chevbob502@yahoo.com or 208-628-3698.
Job opportunities will be available if the Stibinite Gold Project is approved; if interested, take the survey: http://sgiz.mobi/s3/4es24edbb17e. This will also let community leaders and Midas Gold better understand the workforce needs and opportunities.
The Seven Devils Bridge Project plan to start construction today, Wednesday, Sept. 9, and hope to complete it early October.
Highway 95, south of Riggins, is open with temporary lanes going around the rock berm. Drilling on Highway 95 slide project is underway, including a second blast to clear the rest of the overhang. It is planned for early September, before reinforcing the rock face that is planned for completion with materials from the slope. At the same time, crews will rebuild the rock berm to catch debris during blasting and shield traffic from unexpected rock fall. The exact date of the second blasting will be announced by IDT. There will be no access through this area on the highway nor on Old Pollock Road at this time. Over the next two months, drivers should expect intermittent closures.
Now is the time to clean your chimney before winter gets here. Chimney brushes are available, free of use, from the Riggins Fire Department. Contact Riggins City Hall to check one out or for information.
Leighton Vander Esch News: Leighton is looking forward to this first game of 2020. Cowboys will play the LA Rams Sunday, Sept. 13 at 6:20 PDST/7:20 MDST. I think the game will be shown on NBC. Sure hope so! The Cowboys have been practicing and are ready for their first game of this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.