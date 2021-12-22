RIGGINS — Merry Christmas to everyone. May your days be merry and bright.
Quotes of the week: “It’s not what’s under the Christmas tree that matters. It’s the ones around the tree who do.” And from June Lee Logan, “Lessons from a Christmas Tree: Twinkle. Share your gifts. Bring joy to others. Be a light in the darkness. You were born to sparkle… even if your garland is a little droopy.”
If you need to do last-minute Christmas shopping, there are some great gift ideas at our local stores. It’s amazing the things you can find right here in Riggins.
Salmon River Community Church will hold its Christmas Eve Advent service and communion on Friday, Dec. 24, at 5 p.m. The service is open to everyone.
David and Tina Anderson, who live on Pollock Road, are the $500 winners of the Riggins Christmas Decorating Contest, sponsored by Crime Scene Stoppers Cleaners of Riggins. Congratulations to David and Tina. Kudos to Neil and Lindy for making the contest possible. All the lights sure lit up our Salmon River Canyon. Take some time to drive around Riggins and out on Pollock Road to see some of the beautiful Christmas creations that have brightened our highway and roads.
Bruce and Nancy Dreher celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Dec. 19, with a lovely candlelight dinner at their home, prepared by their caregiver, Chandra Kelly, with help from Brandon. What an inspiration to the rest of us. Congratulations, Bruce and Nancy.
Salmon River School District is looking for dynamic individuals to fill the following positions: Paraprofessional Aid at SRHS, Transportation/Bus Supervisor – part time, and bus driver. Training will be provided for all positions. Start date is Jan. 3, 2022. Contact Michelle at the District Office, located at Salmon River High School, for an application. Positions open until filled.
Our dear friend and lifelong resident of Salmon River Canyon, Jim Williams died Sunday, Dec. 12, after a tough battle with cancer. His family says, “He will celebrate Christmas with our Lord in Heaven.” Jim is survived by his loving wife, Koleen; four grown children: Teresa, Troy, Tammie, and ToniAnn; two brothers, David and John; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; plus, lots of extended family members. Jimmy had a great sense of humor and was loved by everyone. His compassion for others kept him busy; he was always ready to help wherever needed. Not only did he raise his own children, but he was also a school bus driver for years, as well as janitor and maintenance man at the Riggins schools, and he loved those children, too. His famous bus driving quote was, “Sit down. Shut up. Hang on.” A celebration of his life will be held next spring.
Our friend, Tom Travis, a longtime resident of the Salmon River Canyon died Tuesday, Dec. 14, after suffering a stroke and spending several days in the Spokane Hospital. He is survived by his wife, Tracy; two grown children, Rick and Tammy; two stepdaughters; two sisters, Cindy and Sherri; his brother, Joe; six grandsons and two granddaughters; and three great-grandchildren; and his little Pomeranian, Dusty. His wife said, “I’m sad to lose my best friend, but I know he is out of pain and in God’s loving hands.” Tom was well-known for his metal sign creations, which he donated to many fund-raising events here in Riggins.
Riggins Assembly of God Church held a Christmas Candlelight service on Sunday, Dec. 19, where joy, peace and communion were shared with attendees. There was singing, stories read, and scriptures shared as the week of Christmas begins.
Riggins Community Center is serving lunch for senior citizens and others every Tuesday at noon. If you would like “take out,” call 208-628-4000 to place your order.
Bingo will be held at the Riggins Community Center on Wednesday, Jan. 5, at 6:30 p.m. The funds raised help the Senior Citizen Transit, which takes seniors to Grangeville and McCall weekly. Everyone 18 and older are invited to join in on the fun and win a Bingo game or two. The Queen of Hearts game now has more than $900 ready to be won by someone.
Stay safe if you have to be out and about on the roads; they can be slick and dangerous. If the weather is bad, only go out if it is absolutely necessary. Check with the road department before traveling.
Enjoy the rest of Christmas week. Celebrate Christmas with family and friends, and love and joy. Take time to be with your loved ones, talk, laugh and make more wonderful memories.
