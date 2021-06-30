RIGGINS — Quote: “You can’t wait until life isn’t hard anymore before you decide to be happy.” – Nightbirde. Check out Nightbirde and her amazing life story online.
Get ready for the 110th Grangeville Border Days Rodeo this weekend, July 1-4, with its theme of “Hats Off to America”. There will be rodeos July 1, 2 and 3, at 6 p.m., parades July 2, 3 and 4, live bands and all the traditional activities featured during Border Days. The famous Firecracker 5K Run/Walk will be held Sunday, July 4th.
The Salmon River Art Guild, celebrating 57 years of creating art along the Salmon River, and the Central Idaho Art Association, will have an art show at the Elks Lodge during Border Days, hosted by the Salmon River Art Guild. This is the first time these two guilds have joined to have a show during the festivities. Admission is free; July 2 and 3, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and July 4, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sierra Bovey, a 2021 SRHS graduate, will be performing American Sign Language at the National Fine Arts Festival in Orlando, Fla. To help fund her way she is sponsoring a Cornhole Tournament/Silent Auction/Dessert Auction Saturday July 17. The tournament will begin at 10 a.m.; entry fee is $25 per team. The silent auction and the quilt raffle will be announced following the tournament. If you have a cornhole set to loan, items for the silent auction, want to make a dessert for the dessert auction or for information, contact Bruce or Sarah Bovey 208-628-4164.
2021 Hot Summer Nights’ theme “I Love the ’80s”, is going to be filled with lots of ’80s action. Dig in your closets and find your best ’80s costume. Events will be sizzling Friday and Saturday, July 23 and 24, with lots of activities, including the talent show, car show, bands, dancing, eating and visiting. Of the five VIP sponsors for this year’s event, Cross O Meats and All Around Gutters are another pair of great sponsors. Cross O Meats specializes in raising their own cattle right here in the Salmon River Canyon. It is tasty meat! All Around Gutters does an amazing job of installing gutters that catch the rain and keep your house looking great. More details next week.
The SRHS Alumni Celebration Fund-raiser “3 on 3 basketball and grass volleyball” will be held during Hot Summer Nights, Saturday July 24, midday to beat the heat. Open to the public. For information contact Laina Walkington.
ASK is presenting a Summer Family STEM Challenge Activity, which is to build a marble roller coaster at home with the family; due July 31. For information call ASK 208-628-2770 or Rhonda 208-628-3493. Kits will be available beginning June 30.
The ETC Thrift Store, 301 South Main Street, which funds the ASK Program, is open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. There are incredible prices in every department. Go check it out. ETC is looking for volunteers to help run the cash register as well as volunteers to help sort items and restock when necessary. Contact Lisa Daniels at ETC 208-628-3438 or stop by the ETC store and talk with her.
Cordell Bovey is the current Adventure Gold recipient, representing the Royal Rangers Outpost. He is very excited to have earned his opportunity to become a member of Frontiersmen Camping Fellowship of the Jim Bridger chapter in Southern Idaho. He was at Knox Ranch last week, camping and learning more about the outdoors. Cordell’s “Go fund me” account was him mowing lawns.
Rattle the Canyon 2021 was a huge success, even with the 100-degree temps at the beginning, that didn’t stop the bands nor the dancers. Joaquin, Verna, and Dave played 4-7 p.m., followed by a wonderful Tribute to Russ Mutchler and a short history of the stage, which was originally designed by Russ Mutchler and Clyde Hirst, given by John Belton. More music by JR & The Stingrays and lots more dancing continued until 11 p.m. Fun time for all.
Riggins Housing Task Force has held several meetings the last couple months. Councilor Brady Clay is chairman, along with Councilor Bill Sampson, representatives from area economic development associations and housing organizations and locals interested in improving the affordable housing for the local work force. Recently, an on-site tour of Riggins was conducted to assess property options for affordable housing in Riggins, along with consultations with local building contractors. While there are many challenges facing our Task Force, opportunities are on the horizon.
Lynn Mason, former Salmon River resident, died Monday, May 24, 2020, while working in his field in Montana. A celebration of life for Lynn will be on July 10, open house from 1-8 p.m. at their Mission Falls Ranch, in St. Ignatius where Lynn is buried. There will be a short service at 1 p.m. Family and friends are welcome to attend and share memories of Lynn, who was a USFS Ranger here in the 1970s and a wonderful addition to our community. His wife, Joan, of 57 years is an artist and created many beautiful paintings of the Salmon River area, as well as of Native Americans and animals. They have three beautiful daughters, Holly, Heather and Heidi, as well as their spouses and children.
