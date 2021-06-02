RIGGINS — Memorial Day was just celebrated, so I wanted to share this quote explaining why we celebrate each of the “military uniformed” days. “Armed Forces Day, celebrated May 21, is for those still in their uniform. Veterans’ Day, celebrated November 11, is for those who hung up their uniforms. Memorial Day, celebrated May 31, is for those who never made it out of their uniforms.” Thank you, military men and women, for serving our United States of America.
Bingo will be rolling again tonight, Wednesday, June 2, at 6:30 p.m. at the Riggins Community Center. Bring a friend and enjoy an evening of fun while helping fund the Senior Transit.
Big Water Blow Out is happening this Saturday, June 5. This year is going to be a “soft opener” with no Dutch Oven Cookoff, but more fun will be had in the Riggins City Park during the afternoon and evening. Contact an outfitter for a rafting trip, then head to the Riggins City Park for live music with Buddy DeVore & the Faded Cowboys in the City Park. Private boats are welcome to join the fun.
ASK Summer Camp will be Monday, June 7 – Friday, June 10, for pre-K – 12th graders. Paula Tucker’s Volleyball Camp will be Monday and Tuesday, June 14 and 15, 9-10 a.m. for 1st-4th graders, at $10; 9 a.m. -12 p.m. for 5th-8th graders at $20. Paula Tucker’s Basketball Camp will be Tuesday and Wednesday, June 29 and 30, K-2nd graders, 9-10 a.m., at $10; 3rd-8th graders, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., at $20. Silverwood will be Aug. 5-6, for 3-year-olds through 64-year-olds. Prices to be announced later. Students must attend at least one camp for two to four days to receive a free Silverwood ticket. Call ASK 208-628-2770 for information or to get registered.
Salmon River High School Class of 2021, Lauren Travis, Lotus Harper, Isaac Hofflander, Eric Nelson, Jordyn Pottenger, Jimmy Tucker, Justin Whitten, Sierra Bovey, Alethea Chapman, Sofie Branstetter and Joe Joyce have officially graduated and are on to life beyond high school and the Salmon River Canyon; their motto, “It Ain’t If, It’s How They Remember You” sums up these 2021 graduates. Pastor Mike Chapman gave the invocation after being introduced by Eric Nelson, followed by Sofie Branstetter introducing the inspirational speaker, Mariah Crump, who challenged and inspired the seniors. The valedictorian address was given by Lotus Harper, following the slide show of seniors. Joe Joyce played guitar while Lauren Travis sang, “Take Me Home Country Road.” Dererk Wilson, of SRHS Class of 2001, was the motivational speaker and motivate he did, encouraging each to pursue one’s own dreams and careers. After the seniors presented carnations to family members, teacher and friends, Principal Kylie Ewing introduced each senior while Superintendent Jim Duramus and board member Johnny Pottenger presented each a diploma. Following graduation, an all class after graduation celebrations was held in the multipurpose room for seniors, families, teachers and guests. In addition to thanking their families, friends and teachers, the Class of 2021 would like to thank all the local businesses and the Salmon River Community for all of the support in their journey through both Riggins Elementary School and Salmon River High School.
SRHS’ Garret Shepherd placed 3rd in Boys State Track pole vault. SRHS’ Charlee Hollon placed 4th in Girls State Track pole vault. Congratulations to these two for representing SRHS so well.
Killgore Adventures has its own Adventure Stop, located near the Twin Bridges on Highway 95, featuring ice cream, espresso, gift items and a walk in the beer cave. Stop in on your way, heading north from Riggins or south from Grangeville, and see what they have. It is not your common convenience store. They are looking for smiling faces to greet customers, if you 19 or older and are looking for summer employment.
The BlueTick Coffee Stand, located at Lucile on the property in front of the former Lucile Cafe on Highway 95, is another new fun stop between Riggins and White Bird. Stop by and check it out.
“Rattle the Canyon” will be held in the Riggins City Park on Saturday, June 26, sponsored by the City of Riggins, as a thank you to the stage crew and all our Salmon River volunteers as well as a fun time for everyone. Admission is free; however, donations to the stage fund are encouraged. Two bands, Joaquin, Verna, and Dave, playing from 4-7 p.m., and J.R.& The Stingrays, playing 7-11:45 p.m., will be performing.
Salmon River Community Church will have its annual church picnic at the Riggins City Park on Sunday, June 27 following church.
Celebration of Life for our dear, Tammi Woodley will be held Saturday, June 19, at 2 p.m. at the Salmon River Community Church. More details next week.
Celebration of Life for our dear friend, Bucky Weber, who died in December of 2020, will be held Saturday, July 10, at the Little Salmon River Church in Pinehurst at 11 a.m., with a luncheon following the service. Those wishing to go on to McCall to Berniece’s service will have time to get there by 2 p.m.
Celebration of Life for our sweet, Berniece Morell will be held Saturday, July 10, at 2 p.m. in McCall, at the home of Randy Morell. If you plan to attend, let Jeannie Fitch know so the family will have a count for food.
Hot Summer Nights 2021 will be sizzling on Friday and Saturday, July 23 and 24,
The SRHS Alumni Celebration Fund-raiser “3 on 3 basketball and grass volleyball” will be held during Hot Summer Nights on Saturday, July 24, midday. Contact Laina Walkington.
Leighton Vander Esch News: Leighton flew home to Riggins for Salmon River High School graduation as his brother-in -law, Jimmy Tucker, was a 2021 graduate. He is now back at The Star getting ready for the 2021 NFL season.
