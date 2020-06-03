RIGGINS -- Quote of the week: continuing on from the book, “Everything I need to Know to learned From a Golden Book.” “Go ahead and make a big deal over your birthday… (or graduation since it is that time of year). Dress up and go dancing…any kind of dancing…even your own home! Make something from nothing. Sing even if you can’t hold a tune. Learn to cook…and clean. Make a budget and stick to it. Have you had a checkup lately? Always keep a medical kit handy.”...to be continued.
Riggins’ After School Kids Outdoor Camp, to be held June 15-18, will took a little different this year. ASK plans to send home activity bags filled with fun for kids each day. To participate, please respond by June 1 by calling the ASK office 208-628-2770 or Facebook message After School Kids, Inc. to make arrangements to pick up or have bags delivered to your home.
Governor Brad Little has opened more areas in phase 3-May 30-June 12. Go to rebound.idaho.gov for specifics. Personal and business openings are specifically outlined as is non-essential travel to locations allowing it. All places including bars, theaters, and other businesses must continue to follow protocol for opening.
Summer Events canceled in Riggins and our local area deemed in the best interest of our community: Big Water Blowout in June, Salmon River Art Guild June Show, White Bird Days in June, The 2020 Hot Summer Nights July, Rattle the Canyon in August, Old Time Fiddlers Contest and Festival held in Weiser, Idaho in June.
Get ready to Rodeo. The annual White Bird Rodeo, with 2020 queen, Darlene Matson, of Nez Perce, leading the way, will be held Friday, June 19, and Saturday, June 20, at 5 p.m., PDST each afternoon. White Bird Rodeo grounds are located adjacent to US Highway 95 on Rodeo Drive at the Twin Bridges. White Bird Days usually held in conjunction with the Rodeo are canceled for this year as is the Salmon River Art Guild Art Show.
Want to do some summer camping? Shiloh Bible Camp, in Donnelly, will be holding its Bible camps this summer beginning with campers age 10-12 June 22-26, age 8-10 July 6-10, age 12-14 July 13-18, age 14-18 July, age 10-12 July 27-31…yes, there are two camps for ages 10-12 to accommodate all who wish to attend. Camp pamphlets and schedules are available at Salmon River Community Church; In your camp pamphlet there is a page for you to earn Shiloh Bucks to spend at the Shiloh Store. For information, contact Pastor Mike Chapman or Jeannie Fitch or go online shilohbibleconference.com.
Our dear, dear, friend, Doug Crump, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, after a life filled with love for family, friends, community and America. Doug was a WWII veteran who actually fought in the battle at Iwo Jima for his beloved America. In Doug’s honor, the City of Riggins’ American Flag was flown at half-mast. He has been active in our Riggins community since moving here in the late 1950s. His mischievous smile, his great humor, and his gentle compassion will be missed by all; He made each of us feel like we were his favorite person. Doug’s son, Bob, and wife, Mary Lee Crump, daughter, Diane Thach, grandson Steven, and wife, Mariah Crump, and their son, Gage, all live in Riggins; his other daughter, Susan, and husband, Ron Nordberg, live in Cody, Wyo. He has several other grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well.
“Meaning of coins left on Military Headstones: A penny, you stopped and paid your respects. A nickel, you attend bootcamp with them. A dime, you served in the armed forces with them. A quarter, you were with the soldier when he/she was killed.”
With both the Little and Big Salmon Rivers running at high water speed and with river rafting, boating, and swimming season here…. wear a life jacket for those who love you even if you don’t think you need one for yourself. “Don’t risk them…losing you.”
Need a place to stay for a weekend, week, or more along the Little Salmon River? Little River Camping Cabins, located at the mouth of Rapid River, are open for business. Call 208-860-1017 or 208-628-3280 for information or to make reservations.
Derek Wilson and family will have their Cross O Meat from their mountain to your table ready to deliver/ship the end of August 2020. They are pre-selling packages of meat now; Contact Derek on Facebook to get your best quality beef for you and your family.
Kylie McClanahan, our first grandchild, graduated from McCall-Donnelly High School last Saturday, May 30, 2020, with a senior parade through McCall, each in his/her own decorated vehicle…back to the school to receive their diplomas…they are now are on their way into life beyond high school...quite a unique celebration for 2020.
Leighton Vander Esch News: from The Star… “Leighton Vander Esch is expected to have no limitations and will be available for all of the Cowboy off-season plans. In this 4-3 scheme with 3-4 principles, Vander Esch will slide over to middle linebacker. According to Jane slate of NFL Network, if you go back and watch the film from the New Orleans Saints’ game a year ago, it’ll give you a sense of how Vander Esch will be used. He’ll be attacking the gaps in the middle as opposed to running sideline to sideline. One huge factor that will assist Jaylon Smith and Vander Esch is the additions of defensive tackles Gerald McCoy, Dontari Poe, and Neville Gallimore to the roster. With new Defensive Coordinator Mike Nolan now on the staff and implementing this new scheme, it’s setting up a return of the NFL’S best young linebacker combination.”
