RIGGINS — Quote: “I guess the real fact of the matter is… we don’t know what tomorrow will bring, and the only thing we really have is… right now. So, don’t stay mad for too long. Learn to forgive and love with all your heart. Don’t worry about people who don’t like you. Enjoy the ones who love you.” – unknown.
“Rattle the Canyon” is only a week and a half away. The Salmon River Canyon will be rattling in the Riggins City Park, Saturday, June 26, from 4 – 10 p.m., sponsored by the City of Riggins as a thank you to the stage crew and all our Salmon River volunteers, as well as a fun time for everyone. Admission is free; donations to the stage fund are encouraged. Two bands, Joaquin, Verna, and Dave, playing from 4-7 p.m., and J.R.& The Stingrays, playing 7-11:45 p.m., will be featuring great music for your listening and dancing pleasure. Beer and wine will be sold in the gazebo. No coolers and no dogs allowed.
White Bird Rodeo and White Bird Days are this weekend, Friday, June 18, and Saturday, June 19. Rodeos begin at 5 p.m. (PDT) at the White Bird Rodeo Arena, six miles south of White Bird at the Twin Bridges. Saturday begins with the Cowboy Breakfast 7-10 a.m. at the IOOF Hall followed by the parade, “Back with a Bang” at 11 a.m., with lots of activities downtown as well as music on both days.
Paula Tucker’s Basketball Camp will be Tuesday and Wednesday, June 29 and 30, K-2nd, from 9-10 a.m. at $10; 3rd-8th graders from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at $20. Silverwood will be August 5-6, for 3-year-olds to 64-year-olds. Students must attend at least one camp for two to four days to receive a free Silverwood ticket. Call ASK 208-628-2770 for information or to get registered.
Chevelle Shepherd, daughter of Charlie and Susan Shepherd, was named to the College of Idaho dean’s list for 2021 with a GPA of 3.75 or higher. She was commended for her significant accomplishment under the COVID-19 circumstances and the first fully-online academic year in the College of Idaho’s history, overcoming challenges related to the pandemic. Congratulations and best wishes for next year, Chevelle.
Mossy Waite, son of Guy Bob and Monica Waite, qualified for the High School National Finals in Bull Riding, to be held at the Lancaster Event Center in Lincoln, Neberaska July 18-24. Congratulations, Mossy. Ride well.
Celebration of Life for our dear, Tammi Woodley is this Saturday, June 19, at 1 p.m. (Mountain Time) at the Salmon River Community Church. The family would like to have family and friends share some “Tammi memories” as well as write memories on cards that Stephani will have at the Celebration for a Memory Album. A dinner will follow, catered by the church ladies.
A Remembrance Fiddle Jam and BBQ honoring Frances Widner, our special friend and fiddling mentor, is this Sunday, June 20, at 6 p.m. at Ernie and Bev Knight’s Garden. Fran, who died in February of 2020, was very instrumental in keeping fiddling alive in Riggins and the Salmon River Canyon for many years. Burgers will be provided; bring a side dish, your own drink and a chair up the Seven Devils Road 1.1 miles to help honor and celebrate Fran.
Our dear friend, Ron Smith, 86, died with great dignity and peace after a short, but brave bout of cancer on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at his home, holding his son’s hand. His wife, Myrna, of 63 years, and their five children, Ronya, Tawnya, Dawnya, Rocky, and Shona and their spouses and most of the grandchildren spent his last two weeks together. A celebration of Ron’s life will be held in the fall as that was his favorite season. “The Lord is my Shepherd” was Ron’s mantra which he continued to share with his family, friends, doctors and nurses throughout his last days.
Hot Summer Nights of 2021 will have the theme of “I Love the ’80s”, and is set for Friday and Saturday, July 23 and 24, with lots of exciting action including a talent show, car show, bands, dancing, eating and visiting. Book your motel room or RV site now as they fill quickly.
The SRHS Alumni Celebration Fund-raiser “3 on 3 basketball and grass volleyball” will be held during Hot Summer Nights, Saturday, July 24, midday to beat the heat. Open to the public. For information, contact Laina Walkington.
The Idaho County Fair is looking for young ladies, ages 14-18, to run for Fair Royalty. If you are interested, contact Joyce Gehring-Sonnen 208-962-5850 or at jogehringt@hotmail.com.
The 110th Grangeville Border Days Rodeo will be held July 1-4, with the theme “Hats Off to America.” There will be rodeos July 1, 2 and 3 at 6 p.m., parades July 2, 3 and 4, live bands and all the traditional activities will be featured during Border Days. The famous Firecracker 5K Run/Walk will be held Sunday, July 4th.
Salmon River School District 243 is offering several positions for Fall 2021: Paraprofessional, bus driver, substitute teachers, Food Service Director, Transportation Director, as well as coaches for girls’ varsity volleyball, boys’ varsity basketball and boys’ Jr. high basketball. Also available immediately for the summer is a maintenance worker. If interested, contact Michelle Hollon at the District Office, 208-630-3027 or hollonm@jsd243.org.
Happy 7th birthday, on June 14, to our youngest grandchild, Darby Fitch.
Leighton Vander Esch news: “Dan Quinn, the Cowboys’ new defensive coordinator says, “I’ve been really impressed, not just from the OTA time. Every once in a while you can just see a person that’s on a mission, and I think that’s what I’ve seen from Leighton from the time I arrived.” Leighton says he’s “on a mission” to help the defense rebound from last season’s struggles; Dan Quinn can tell he is. Quinn says, “You could just feel the energy and intensity that he’s putting into his workouts to change his body, to get as strong as he could. From then on, the questions, in the meetings, you could feel the urgency to go” Quinn says he’s been impressed with the leadership from all the veteran linebackers helping rookie draft pics get acquainted to their first NFL offseason program. The Cowboys have added competition at linebacker through draft and free agency, and they did not pick the fifth-year option on Vander Esch’s rookie contact, though Stephen Jones says they’re hopeful to re-sign Vander Esch long term at some point. Vander Esch says he’s trusting the Cowboys’ plan and doesn’t take any extra motivation from his contract situation.”
