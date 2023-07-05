Riggins News: standing

RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “A person’s most beautiful asset is not a head full of knowledge but a heart full of love, an ear ready to listen, and a hand willing to help others.” – unknown

Bingo at the Riggins Community Center is tonight, Wednesday, July 5 at 6:30 p.m. for everyone 18 and older. Come join the fun, visit with friends and neighbors, snack on some snacks and win some games.

