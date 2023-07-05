RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “A person’s most beautiful asset is not a head full of knowledge but a heart full of love, an ear ready to listen, and a hand willing to help others.” – unknown
Bingo at the Riggins Community Center is tonight, Wednesday, July 5 at 6:30 p.m. for everyone 18 and older. Come join the fun, visit with friends and neighbors, snack on some snacks and win some games.
After School Kids Program (ASK) Football Camp, coached by Ty Medley, is this Thursday and Friday, July 6 and 7, 9-11 a.m. for grades K-12; the cost is $15 each. Bring a water bottle to practice. Registration forms must be completed by the parent. Rhonda Damon has forms available. All students are welcome – enrolled, homeschooled or visiting family or friends.
ASK Summer Family Night, Dinner and Activity is at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12. Contact ASK at 208-628-2770 for information.
Hey, kiddos, the Riggins Summer Reading Program will meet every Wednesday in Riggins City Park at 10:30 a.m. with Miss Susan for stories, activities and fun. All ages are welcome. Bring a blanket or chairs.
Alita Heath Arendell, daughter of the late Frankie and Tuffy Heath, all formerly of Riggins, and Alan Elsberry of Baker City, Ore., were honored as the grand marshal and queen of Haines, Ore. 4th of July Celebration 2023. They were honored at a dinner, rode in the 4th of July parade, and were in the grand entry of the rodeo. They were chosen due to their volunteer work for “Friends of Haines Organization.” Each year they put up 15 American Flags on Flag Day on the streets of Haines and take them down after the 4th; they pass out small American Flags at the 4th of July Parade. They have recently helped with the installation of a new speaker system on Haines Main Street which allows everyone at the parade to hear the announcer. Alita and Alan help all year long in other activities; they enjoy helping the community wherever they can.
We have a new business in town. Tsunami Moto, LLC is a factory-certified small gas engine repair. Nate Beveridge is the guy to call at 406-291-1646 for your small engine needs by appointment only.
It will be sizzling with excitement and big hair at Hot Summer Nights (HSN)! HSN will be here Friday and Saturday, July 21 and 22; kids younger than 10 can attend for free and adults for $10.
Shiloh Bible Camp 2023 with the theme, “Let Your Light Shine,” is up and going. Contact Jeannie Fitch if you would like to receive a full or partial camp scholarship. Camps: Pathfinder Camp, ages 12-14, July 10-15, fee $130; Trailblazer Camp, ages 14-18, July 17-22, fee $130 (plus a $70 fee if they choose to take the rafting trip available only to this camp); and Explorer Camp, ages 10-12, July 24-28, fee $120. If you do not have a camp brochure, pick up a copy at Salmon River Community Church or contact Jeannie Fitch.
Scam notice: Be aware of unknown phone calls and how your answer could affect you. Scam: If you answer a call thinking it might be someone you know, be very careful. If a person claims to be from customer service, not even telling you what company, and asks, “Can you hear me?” do not answer “Yes.” Reply, “I hear you” to which you might once again be asked to say “Yes.” That person wants your voice “yes” to be recorded as a way to sign you up for all kinds of stuff. That person may even say, “I need you to say yes,” then hang up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.