RIGGINS — Quote of the week, seems most fitting following Memorial Day 2022: “In Flanders Fields - In Flanders fields the poppies blow between the crosses, row on row, that mark our place; and in the sky the larks, still bravely singing, fly scarce heard amid the guns below. We are the dead. Short days ago We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow, Loved and were loved, and now we lie In Flanders fields. Take up our quarrel with the foe: To you from failing hands we throw the torch; be yours to hold it high. If ye break faith with us who die, we shall not sleep, though poppies grow in Flanders fields. We shall not sleep, though poppies grow in Flanders fields.” — John McCrae, 1872-1918.
“The main themes of the poem In Flanders Fields, by John McCrae, are life and death, and war and duty. Set against the background of World War I, the poem explores the juxtaposition between the realities of warfare and death with natural rebirth. From 1914 to 1918, Flanders Fields was a major battle theatre on the Western Front during the First World War. A million soldiers from more than 50 different countries were wounded, missing or killed in action here. Entire cities and villages were destroyed, their population scattered across Europe and beyond. — found on Google.
Just a reminder to each of us to remember those soldiers did not die in vain. We need to hold our patriotic banners for all military men and women and their families who gave the ultimate sacrifice. This generation should know the sacrifice given for them today.
The last day of school for preschool is today, Wednesday, June 1, and for Riggins Elementary School and Salmon River High School the last day is tomorrow, Thursday, June 2.
Riggins Annual Big Water Blowout River Festival is Saturday, June 4. There will be a discounted whitewater rafting trip with a local guide from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. to experience some of the best rapids of your life. Then it’s down to the Riggins City Park for a Dutch Oven cookoff followed by the incredible sounds of Scott Pemberton O Theory where you can dance or listen or both.
Paula Tucker’s basketball camp is June 7-9 from 9 a.m.-noon. ASK’s outdoor camp is June 13-16 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Paula Tucker’s volleyball camp is June 21-23 from 9 a.m.-noon. Call ASK at 208-628-2770 for details and to sign up.
Riggins Senior Citizens’ group has a cook’s position open for Tuesday lunches, even if you can devote only once a month. This is a paid position; contact Pamela Nightfeather Bogan at 208-628-2394.
A celebration of life for Tom Travis will be Saturday, June 11, from 1-3 p.m. at the Rapid River Fish Hatchery, followed by a light lunch of cold cuts and salads with lemonade and water. Bring a side dish, your chair, and whatever beverage you would like to drink. This will be a casual affair, a time to visit, share favorite memories, and say farewell. Tracy, “Please, come and join us.”
Salmon River summer 2022 softball registration is through June 3; sign up at Main Street Hair Co., 103 North Main, with a $25 registration fee due by June 8 for T-shirt/equipment costs. Season dates are Wednesday nights at 7 p.m., June 8-Aug. 24. Wednesday, June 8 is information and team announcement night; the first game is June 15 at Salmon River High School baseball field. Coed recreational type league players must be 18 or older and must supply their own gloves; family and fans of all ages are welcome to watch.
Shiloh Bible Summer Camps are coming soon. Register at shilohbibleconference.com. Camps: Explorer Camp 1 – June 20-24, ages 10-12; Adventure Camp – June 27-July 1, ages 8-10; Pathfinder Camp – July 11-16, ages 12-14; Trailblazer Camp – July 18-23, ages 14-18; and Explorer Camp 2 – July 25-29, ages 10-12. Salmon River area kiddos who need information or would like to apply for a camp scholarship, available from the Salmon River Community Church, contact Jeannie Fitch.
Culpepper & Merriweather Circus “Under the Big Top,” sponsored by the Grangeville Chamber of Commerce, will be in Grangeville Saturday, June 11, behind the Senior Center. Showtimes are 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Tesslynn Beeson is Riggins Rodeo Queen for the 2022-2023 year. She is the 15-year-old daughter of Chad and Brady Beeson. She will be promoting Riggins Rodeo 2023 at parades and rodeos in Idaho County and the surrounding area. Congratulations Tesslynn.
The annual White Bird Rodeo, honoring Richard and Terry Eller as 2022 grand marshals, will be held on the banks of the Salmon River at the twin bridges Friday, June 17, and Saturday, 18, at 5 p.m. each day with mini bulls both days and mini ponies on Saturday only. “Roaring 20s” is the theme for the 11 a.m. parade on Saturday, with lots of activities downtown White Bird including music before and after the parade.
Tickets for Rattle the Canyon Music Festival are online only at ticketbud.com. Rattle the Canyon will be held in Riggins City Park on Saturday, June 25, 1 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
