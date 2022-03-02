RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “You can’t wait until life isn’t hard anymore before you decide to be happy.” – Jane “Nightbird” Marczewsk, Gold Buzzer Winner on America’s Got Talent, bravely announced one year ago, singing her own song, “It’s Okay” about her life with cancer. Nightbird lost her battle with cancer on Feb. 22, 2022. (Find her online and read her amazing story.)
Bingo is tonight, Wednesday, March 2, at 6:30 p.m. for those 18 and older at the Riggins Community Center located behind Crump’s Chevron/Jackson’s. The funds go to the Senior Citizen Transit. There will be free treats for each Bingo player. See you there.
Connie Miller, the cook for the Salmon River Senior Citizen lunches on Tuesdays, is retiring. Thank you, Connie, for all those wonderful meals you have prepared for so many years and congratulations on your retirement. A replacement cook is needed; one who could prep meals on Monday; cook/serve with help of volunteers on Tuesdays. The candidate must have experience in preparing meals for large groups, follow nutrition guidelines set forth by a registered dietician, and have knowledge of food safety practices. Call 208-628-2394 for an interview.
First Responders Bash Dinner and Dancing Fundraiser to benefit the Riggins Ambulance, Riggins Fire Department, and Salmon River Rural Fire Department will be held Saturday, March 19, at the Riggins Community Center. Dinner tickets are sold out. Tri-tip will be served at 6 p.m. A live and silent auction will begin at 7 p.m., dancing will follow. Gun raffle (three guns) tickets are $25. Raffle tickets may be purchased at Riggins City Hall or from a first responder. There will be a $5 fee at the door if you are not dining and would like to attend the auction and dance; no need to reserve this, just join at 7 p.m.
Our Riggins Ambulance Service is in jeopardy due to a staffing shortage. Riggins is hoping to form an Ambulance District in an attempt to save our Riggins Ambulance Service. The Idaho County Commissioners will be hosting public hearings on The Salmon River Ambulance District topic; dates will be announced soon. On May 17, The Salmon River Ambulance District will be on your election ballot. For info, contact Cody Killmar, Riggins EMS Director at 208-983-9263 or cdkillmar@gmail.com. Our Riggins EMTs need us now.
SRHS classes 1960-1965 will have an Alumni Reunion on Sept. 15. They are inviting anyone who attended Salmon River High School to join in the fun. Meet at the Riggins City Park for visiting in the afternoon; bring your own chair. Following this, Glenna will cater a dinner for $20 per person at the Riggins Community Center (former IOOF Hall). Check with Marie Henderson Ingram or call Larry Elibee at 208-941-7025 for information or to let them know you will attend.
The ASK Dribble Team will perform again Tuesday, March 8. The game starts at 4:30 p.m. Goals of the Dribble Team: increase ball-handling skills while dribbling, increase coordination, perform in front of an audience, and have fun.
Volunteers are needed to make the 2022 school carnival a successful event for our kiddos. The carnival is planned for Saturday, April 9, sponsored by Riggins PTO. If you can help, email Julie at hofflanderj@jsd243.org or stop by Riggins Elementary School to let her know you will help.
Kids, 5-18 years old, get your craft items ready for sale at the second Canyon Kids Craft Fair Saturday, March 11, at the Riggins Community Center. Table space is $20 per vendor, with adult supervision; 30 spaces are available; vendors over 18 years old will be welcome if space is available. Call Michelle at 208-315-4748.
Salmon River Gun Club will be hosting a Ruger 10-22 Shoot, sponsored by Dave Cook, on Saturday, April 23, at the Salmon River Shooting Range. This will be a free shoot using Ruger 10-22 rifles. Everyone is invited. More information is forthcoming. There will be a Swap Meet for members before the next meeting on March 9, and subsequent meetings on the second Wednesday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m. Members may swap or give away unneeded sporting/shooting equipment or tools, such as holsters, brass, reloading equipment, antique ammo, etc. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m.; members need to pay dues to keep our Gun Club active. Call Jim Adair at 208-451-5801 for information.
Women With Bait 2022 tournament participants are out fishing, even on cold days. The annual Food Drive items may be dropped off next door to the River Adventures at Canyon Creamery right on Main Street for our local food bank.
Seven Devils Steak House and Saloon is featuring bands each weekend: DJ Scribbles, March 4 and 5 with a Middle School Self Theme; DJK Scribbles, March 11 and 12 with your Favorite Alcohol Theme. Prizes for best costumes each weekend, except the Fish Dance on March 12. Also wanted: Karaoke singers on Thursdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., March 3 and 10.
Interesting Idaho rodeoing history: Jan Youren, the paternal grandmother of Levi Tucker, of Riggins, retired from rodeoing at 63 years of age, with five world championships in bareback bronc riding, 13 reserve championships in bareback, and 15 reserve championships in bull riding. She was inducted into the Cowgirl Hall of Fame in 1993 and into the Idaho Rodeo Hall of Fame Home in 2015. She turns 79 this year. Her father, Sterling Alley, was a rodeo competitor; he had her riding calves at age five, then continued to enter her in every rodeo event allowing women. She has appeared on several national television shows as well. Read more about her on Wikipedia. Interesting, amazing lady. She drove from her home in Garden Valley to Riggins and back, about 2 1/2 hours away, to watch her junior high great-granddaughter, Audrey Tucker, play basketball.
