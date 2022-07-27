Riggins News: standing

RIGGINS — Quote for the week: “Too often we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest compliment, or the smallest act of caring, all of which have the potential to turn a life around.” found on Facebook

Community lunches at the Riggins Community Center, 121 Lodge Street (just behind the Chevron/Jackson Station) started again Tuesday, July 19, and will be served every Tuesday at noon. The new cook is Jeannie Fancher, and she loves to cook. All ages are welcome; lunches are $7 for a full course meal for those under 60 years of age; senior citizens 60 and older are by donation. Go. Eat. Enjoy food and visit with friends.

