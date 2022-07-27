RIGGINS — Quote for the week: “Too often we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest compliment, or the smallest act of caring, all of which have the potential to turn a life around.” found on Facebook
Community lunches at the Riggins Community Center, 121 Lodge Street (just behind the Chevron/Jackson Station) started again Tuesday, July 19, and will be served every Tuesday at noon. The new cook is Jeannie Fancher, and she loves to cook. All ages are welcome; lunches are $7 for a full course meal for those under 60 years of age; senior citizens 60 and older are by donation. Go. Eat. Enjoy food and visit with friends.
Pine Tree Community Credit Union’s Member Appreciation BBQ is this Friday, July 29, at the Riggins Branch. Plan to attend the BBQ; there will be door prizes, too.
“Oceans of Possibilities,” Summer Reading Program, has been such a success at the Riggins City Park under the direction of Salmon River Public Library with Miss Susan, that she has extended the Reading Program for the rest of the summer at 11 a.m. on Wednesdays in the park. All kiddos are invited to attend; it is geared to toddlers with great stories for everyone.
Salmon River Summer 2022 softball games are Wednesday nights with the first game at 6 p.m. followed by the second game at 7:30 p.m. until Aug. 24 at Salmon River High School baseball field. Family and fans of all ages are welcome to watch; take your own chair and enjoy a night at the ball game.
Need a bookkeeping service? Shannon Cook has started SC Bookkeeping Services right here in Riggins. She offers full-service bookkeeping. Contact her at 503-999-2191 or email scbookkeepingservices1@gmail.com.
Idaho County Fair 2022-2023 is Aug. 17-20 at the Idaho County Fairgrounds in Cottonwood. Our local 4-H’ers are working hard with their animals and other 4-H projects for the fair. Plan now to support our local 4-H’ers by attending the fair. Perhaps there is someone wanting to buy 4-H market beef, lambs or pigs, if so, call Sarah Walters.
Vacation Bible School (VBS) “The Armor of God” will be held at Salmon River Community Church Aug. 8-12, 9 a.m.-noon, except for registration on Monday, Aug. 8, which will begin at 8:30 a.m. All kiddos Pre-K - 5th grades are invited to attend; youth 6th graders and up are invited to be youth helpers. Contact ET at etwindaowens@gmail.com.to sign up to help or for information.
Big Iron Motel, 515 N Main in Riggins invites you to the 14th Annual Ride-n-Raft on Aug. 6. The band is open to the public for ages 21 and over, with a $5 cover charge at the gate, which opens at 6 p.m., bands start at 7 p.m. Rock Steady Drive will be playing while you enjoy the evening.
Help the Royal Gem Rebekahs save the White Bird Community Hall at a BBQ and Dance Fundraiser at Grandma’s Place in White Bird on Saturday, Aug. 6, at 6 p.m. Joaquin, Verna and Dave will play the tunes for a good time of dancing and listening.
Riggins Red Cross Blood Drive will be held Tuesday, Aug. 9, 1:30-6:30 p.m. and Wednesday, Aug. 10, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Salmon River Community Church. Call Kris Catherman to set up your appointment.
The Annual Salmon River Joint School District supplemental levy vote will be held on Aug. 30, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Plan to get out and vote.
School sports will begin soon. First, Jr. High football practice is on Aug. 8 at 7:30 p.m. All incoming 7th, 9th, and 11th graders need to get physicals. Game schedules will be in next week’s news for football and volleyball.
ASK Football Camp 2022 was well-attended. Kudos to coaches Ty Medley, Derek Wilson and Wade Henderson, as well as our SRHS football players who assisted the coaches.
Canyon Kids Craft Fair, sponsored by Tourist Trap Consignment & Gift Shop and WhiteWater Market, will be held on Nov. 4.
A celebration of life for LaDeene Seyfried Bedard Leavitt will be held this Saturday, July 30, at the Riggins Community Center at noon. Dedication of her grave will be held before the service. The Riggins Community Center is reserved by the family Friday – Sunday as a gathering place for family and friends.
A memorial celebration for Sheena Pullen will be held this Sunday, July 31, at 12:02 p.m. at Shorts Bar Beach on the banks of the Main Salmon River in Riggins, which was Sheena’s happy place. Family and friends are invited to help celebrate her life. Come and go as you wish all day long.
Dolores “Dody” Kern died Saturday, July 23, 2022. She was loved by many, especially her dear family, Jim and Linda Kern, three grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren, and many friends. Her smile and pleasant way delighted us all.
