RIGGINS — Salmon River High School and Riggins Elementary Schools will have school registration on Monday, Aug. 9 for new students; take a certified birth certificate and a copy of immunization records. Returning students will register Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 10 and 11. School K-12, preschool and ASK will begin Tuesday, Aug. 31. Preschool registration is coming soon; children must be three years old by Sept. 1 and must be potty trained.
Vacation Bible school is happening this week through Friday, Aug. 6, at the Salmon River Community Church, from 9-11 a.m. “Creation” is the theme of the week with Bible stories, singing, games, crafts, snacks and fun. Open to preschool through 4th graders. If you missed the first few days, that’s okay, join in the fun today.
A memorial service for our dear friend, Willa Miller will be held this Saturday, Aug. 7, at 2 p.m. at the Salmon River Community Church. Willa, 78, died Feb. 8, at her home in Riggins. Due to COVID season, her family waited until now to honor her. Willa was quite a colorful lady who pushed her cart as she walked down Main Street to get her groceries, go to the library, the doctor or go to church. By colorful, I mean she dressed in bright “blingy” clothing and jewelry. Willa always had a smile on her face. The family asks her friends to wear something “blingy” to her celebration of life.
Randy Stewart Lym, 60, former Riggins resident and a 1970 graduate of Salmon River High School, died July 17, in Colorado. He was the son of Bonnie Lym, his stepfather was Bob Lym, and grandparents were Stewart and Grace Aikens. Randy attended Bible College in Portland, worked construction in Texas, then in Portland. In 1966 he returned to Riggins for 23 years before moving to Colorado until his death. Randy was an outdoorsman and had many friends. He had a motorcycle accident before he returned to Riggins which left him unable to work. His ashes were spread in a Colorado forest.
Riggins Red Cross Blood Drive will be held Tuesday, Aug. 10 from 1:30-7 p.m. and Wednesday, Aug. 11, from 8:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. at the Salmon River Community Church. Facebook or call Kris Catherman to make an appointment.
Our Salmon River Public Library was awarded a grant of $10,300 in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, which was granted through the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Idaho Commission for Libraries.
The Tourist Trap Consignment & Gift Shop is celebrating its ninth year with its Summer Clearance Sale, Aug. 9-17, featuring nine days of savings from 20 percent to 75 percent items throughout the store. Some restrictions will apply. Enter for a chance to win $99.99 gift certificate in the store. Michelle says, “I am extremely grateful for the support of our consigners, customers, and community for giving us the opportunity to serve you while doing what we love. We have fantastic employees, tons of great items and a constantly growing inventory. Thank you for allowing us to serve you.”
Winners of the first 3x3 Alumni Festivities: Men’s basketball champs are Levi Tucker, Brandon Ratcliff and Jimmy Shepherd. Co-ed basketball champs are Jenna Ravenscraft, Christon Medley, Jessi Verbeck and Brandy Mann. Volleyball champs were Cory Fischer, Quinn Walkington and Clint Verbeck. Congratulations! Thanks to all the participants. Kudos to the organizers, along with Laina Walkington, coordinator.
My mom Pearl Rosella, or “Pearly” as Buck called her, would have been 100 today, Aug. 4. I have such wonderful memories of her, and love and live each day because she showed me that in her life. Her name, Pearl, was fitting as she was a precious gem. Mom took care of our dad in his last years and stayed by his side even when we wanted to take her out for lunch or whisk her away for a day of play. I thought she was “wasting her good last healthy days” not going out and doing things; I sure understand her more today than I did then. Being with the one you love and care for is far more important.
