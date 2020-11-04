RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “Remind yourself that every problem carries the seeds of opportunity to learn, to love, to grow in awareness, and simply to be happy to be alive.” Don Miguel Ruiz.
Bingo is tonight, Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Riggins Community Center. The Progressive Bingo game purse is about $300; the Queen of Hearts game is about $400. Five dollars will get in the game and your first two cards; each additional card is fifty cents. Money raised helps fund the Senior Transit Bus. Come on out for a fun evening while also supporting our wonderful senior citizens.
Riggins Fall Red Cross Blood Drive will be next Tuesday, Nov. 10 from 1-6 p.m., and Wednesday, Nov. 11 from 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Salmon Rapids Lodge. Call Kris 208-830-3946 to make an appointment. Be someone’s hero! Donate blood.
Veterans Day is next Wednesday, Nov 11. History of Veterans Day: “World War I – known at the time as “The Great War” - officially ended when the Treaty of Versailles was signed on June 28, 1919, in the Palace of Versailles outside the town of Versailles, France. However, fighting ceased seven months earlier when an armistice, or temporary cessation of hostilities, between the Allied nations and Germany went into effect on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month. For that reason, Nov. 11, 1918, is generally regarded as the end of “the war to end all wars.” Veterans Day continues to be observed on Nov 11, regardless of what day of the week on which it falls. The restoration of the observance of Veterans Day to Nov. 11 not only preserves the historical significance of the date, but helps focus attention on the important purpose of Veterans Day: A celebration to honor America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good. The original concept for the celebration was for a day observed with parades and public meetings and a brief suspension of business beginning at 11 a.m.
The Salmon River Community Church will begin holding two services Sunday, Nov. 8, one at 9:30 a.m., the other at 11 a.m., with 50 or less people at each service. Attendees are signing up as to which service to attend; there are at at lease 10 openings at each service as of Sunday, Nov. 1. There will be Children’s Church at the 11 a.m. service, only at this time. Call 208-628-3844 to sign up for which service you would like to attend.
Riggins Fiddlers will present a Fiddling program Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Salmon River Community Church fellowship room. Everyone is welcome.
The annual Riggins Christmas Bazaar with Santa visiting 3-4 p.m. will be held Saturday, Nov. 28, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Riggins Community Center, 121 S. Lodge Street, right behind the Jackson Gas Station. Space rental is $30 per space; application and fees need to be sent in ASAP to reserve your spot. Get your gift and craft items, baked goods, etc., ready. Exhibitors are asked to wipe down and keep their space clean. Contact Joni Shepherd 208-628-4984 or 208-859-4725 to apply, or go online at http://facebook.com/rigginschristmasbazaar.
Salmon River Chamber of Commerce has positions of president, vice-president, sectary, and treasurer or serving on the executive board available. Elections will be held at the December meeting. If you are interested call 208-628-2783.
The 2020 Halloween Trunk or Treat Night, sponsored by the Salmon River Community Church and the Riggins Assembly of God Church, was simply wonderful. Eighteen car trunks were filled with candy and other treats for the kiddos; the games created lots of fun for kiddos; the hot cider and hot chocolate were a hit to everyone. Approximately 250 kiddos, parents, and grandparents enjoyed the gleeful ambiance throughout the evening. Kudos to everyone who helped make this kiddos night a super success.
Ready for a good lunch? The Riggins Community Center serves a delicious lunch each Tuesday at noon and is open to all ages. The suggested donation is $5 per lunch. Funds help the Senior Citizen Group. Hope to see you there.
Mitchell Evans, son of David and Sandy Evans of Pollock, married Nikki Pennington, Oct. 17, in the beauty of the Salmon River Canyon, with a reception following at the beautiful Canyon Pines RV Park. Congratulations and best wishes.
Salmon River Gun Club Shooting Range is sponsoring a raffle to win an M1 Garand rifle with ammo and clips; tickets are available at Hook, Line & Sinker for $5 for one, or $20 for five tickets, with only 700 total tickets to be sold. Proceeds go towards continued development of the Shooting Range.
Highway 95 slide project at marker 188: Expect 15-minute delays. Crews are installing mesh at the top of the slope and removing the rock berm on the south side. This is expected to be complete in early November. Remaining work includes installing cable netting on the face, fencing at the bottom of the slope, repairing the surface of US 95, and making minor changes to the Old Pollock Road which is expected to be competed mid-November. Go to ITD for information and a live video of the blasts and huge boulder that fell on the highway in July.
Idaho moved back to stage 3 Monday, Oct. 26. Indoor gatherings are limited to 50 people or less; outdoor gatherings are 25 percent capacity with physical distancing requirements in place for all types. Schools are to continue to follow the Back to School Framework rolled out this summer. All individuals and businesses should follow recommended protocols for minimizing transmission of the virus. Idaho’s economy will remain open; church services remain open; travel is not restricted. Go to rebound.Idaho.Gov for information.
Leighton Vander Esch News: Cowboys vs. Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 1, gave Leighton his first unassisted career sack as well as his second forced fumble. Cowboyswire said, “The Dallas Cowboys now have two turnovers in the same night. Perhaps the power of the blue moon on Halloween is having residual effects, or maybe it has to do with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz being a big fan of turnovers.Either way, it’s nice to see for a change. The Eagles decided to go for it on the and 4th and 3 in the second quarter when linebacker Leighton Vander Esch got home on a delayed blitz, running through Wentz like a wet paper bag.
That is the first unassisted sack of Vander Esch’s career and just the second forced fumble.” Leighton saw lots of action and looks forward to this week’s practice to be ready for Week 9, Sunday, Nov. 8, vs. Pittsburgh Steelers.
