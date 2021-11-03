RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “Over the river and through the woods to grandmother’s house we go. The horse knows the way to carry the sleigh through the white and drifted snow.” This is an old, favorite Thanksgiving song, written by Lydia Maria Child, originally published in 1844.
Canyon Kids Craft Fair is this Friday, Nov. 5, 11 a.m-5 p.m. at the Riggins Community Center, located just behind Crump Chevron/Jackson's Station. Kids ages 5-18, will have their crafts ready to sell. Riggins 4-H members will be serving chili all day; there will be sugar cookie decorating 11 a.m.-2 p.m. This event is sponsored by the Riggins Whitewater Market and Tourist Trap Consignment & Gift Shop. For questions or information call Michelle Simpson 208-628-4020, go to https://fb.me/e/2J2JergaV or facebook.com/rigginstouristtrap.
Daylight Savings Time says to fall back an hour on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 2 a.m. to be on time for your Sunday, Nov. 7 activities.
Riggins Junior High and Senior High Sources of Strength Peer Leaders assisted the Riggins Elementary students in practicing safe trick-or-treating along Main Street at the local businesses on Thursday, Oct. 28; all donned in colorful costumes for a Halloween parade. Teachers and parents joined the fun, with many people gathering on Main Street to take in the kiddos’ celebration.
The Second Annual Trunk or Treat at the Salmon River Community Church parking lot was filled with lots of colorful, costumed trick-or-treaters and parents. The evening was a success, with a dozen trunks decorated and filled with treats, a games area for kids, and a hot chocolate/hot apple cider and cookies area for everyone.
The Haunted House at North Main Street, created and manned by Neil, Lindy, and Lucy Smithers, drew in kiddos, teens, and adults who were all treated to little haunts and lots of laughs. All-in-all, a good Halloween treat.
Riggins Red Cross fall blood drive will be held at the Salmon Rapids Lodge on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 12-6 p.m. and Wednesday, Nov. 10, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Additional hours may be added because Elise Jones has taken this on as her senior project and will volunteer to assist at the blood drive. To make an appointment, contact Elise Jones through Liz Galli, SRHS School counselor. She is working hard to recruit blood donors from our community, including students ages 16 and older. Think about making an appointment to help others in need. Contact 208-630-6025 ext. 5102, call Kris Catherman or make appointment online.
Mrs. Hale’s Fine Arts Class is presenting Alice@Wonderland. Students interested in roles for the play or wanting information are asked to contact her at halea@jsd243.org or stop by her classroom. She is hoping to have the first practice on Monday, Nov. 15, right after school.
The Annual Food Bank Cash Drive at Riggins Pine Tree Community Credit Union will run through Dec. 28, or until they reach their goal. For every $1 donated, PTCCU will match $1, up to $1,000 per donation. Help support families in our community with your donation.
Inez Howland, one of the oldest members of our Salmon River Canyon, turns 100 on Sunday, Nov. 21. If you would like to help Inez celebrate her centurion birthday, send birthday cards any time; it will be fun to reach 100 cards by Nov. 21; Inez Howland, 7360 Highway 95 South, Riggins, Idaho 83549; no gifts. Inez’s daughter, Zevada Howland-Smith, is planning a “Friends Drive by Inez’s Window” with happy 100th birthday posters or big cards.
Donna Gill and her horse, Goldie, qualified to participate in the 2021 NCHA Teton Ridge World Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, in the National Cutting Horse Event at the end of November. Though Donna feels very honored and would love to participate, her horse is in mommy mode, so they will not be attending. Congratulations, Donna, keep living your dream.
Natalie Hammond has started a new business in Riggins; she is a tattoo artist. Her tattoo business is located on South Main Street at the former Allure Beauty Salon. You may contact her at 208-271-6400, nataliefromvt@gmail.com or just stop by and welcome her to Riggins.
Alan Knight, 81, brother of Ernie and (Bev) Knight, and Sharon (Knight) and Gordan Nine, died Sunday, Oct. 24, after a brief illness. Alan moved to Riggins in 1995 and started his own sign business. He enjoyed oil painting, hunting and golf and was an avid BSU fan.
Phil Moulton, longtime resident of our Salmon River Canyon, died peacefully in his sleep at home Tuesday night, Oct. 26. A celebration of his life will be held Sunday, Nov. 7, at 4:00 p.m. at the former YWAM Ranch Lodge, 187 E Shingle Creek Drive, Riggins. Phil and his late wife, Joyce, have four girls, Jeni, Kristen, Deborah, and April and their families, who all live out of town. His sister-in-law, Carol Carlson and husband, Jim, and Carol’s mother, Lola Gordon, live just south of Box Canyon.
Bingo, sponsored by the Salmon River Senior Citizens, has been put on hold until further notice.
Senior Citizen lunch on Tuesdays, sponsored by the Salmon River Senior Citizens, including take-out meals, is canceled until further notice.
Just a reminder: Veterans’ Day is Thursday, Nov. 11. Thank a veteran for his service to our great country.
Smiths Ferry project on Highway 55 is still in road closure Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. After 2 p.m., there will be one-way alternating traffic. Highway 95 is open for travel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.