RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “Train your mind to see the good in everything. Positivity is a choice. The happiness of your life depends on the quality of your thoughts.” — Image.blogspot.com.
Salmon River High School Senior Football Night honored its only senior of the 2021 season, Garret Shepherd, son of Mike and Joni Shepherd, grandson of Paul and Dawn Shepherd and Donnie and Marty Clay. Congratulations to a young man who has played his heart out for the Savages these past four years as well as playing junior high football prior to that.
It’s Halloween night this Sunday, Oct. 31. If your kiddos are going trick or treating, be sure they are dressed for the weather, have a flashlight, watch for traffic, and are with an adult as they go from house to house. Only go to places where you know the people.
There are two special Halloween events being held in Riggins. Salmon River Community Church will hold its second annual Fall Festival Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the big church parking lot. Car trunks may be decorated, with fun people handing out treats for all kiddos. Cookies and hot chocolate will be served in the “Green Area” as well as games and prizes there for all. There will be a haunted house in Riggins, also on Oct. 31, at 532 N. Main Street, 5:30-8:30 p.m. It is a no cost event. They will accept small donations to benefit the Salmon River Senior Citizens.
Riggins Red Cross Fall Blood Drive will be at the Salmon Rapids Lodge on Tuesday Nov. 9, 12-6 p.m. and Wednesday, Nov. 10, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Additional hours have been added because Elise has elected to volunteer and assist at the blood drive as her senior project. She is working to recruit more blood donors from our community including students, ages 16 and older. To make an appointment, contact Elise through Liz Galli, SRHS counselor, 208-630-6025 ext. 5102 or call Kriss Catherman.
Incentive signing available at Salmon River JSD243 for bus drivers and substitutes for food service, teaching and janitorial positions. They will train you; wages are competitive on skill set and experience. Contact Jim Doramus or Michelle Hollon at District Office 208-630-6027. Noncertified applications can be found on the district website, https//jsd243/.org/employment-opportunities/jobs/
Bingo, sponsored by the Salmon River Senior Citizens, has been cancelled until further notice. Senior Citizen Lunch on Tuesdays, sponsored by the Salmon River Senior Citizens, has also been cancelled until further notice.
Mrs. Hale’s Fine Arts Class is presenting Alice@Wonderland. Students interested in filling any roles for the play or wanting information are asked to contact her at halea@jsd243.org or stop by her classroom. She is hoping to have the first practice on Monday, Nov. 15, right after school.
Salmon River Booster Club membership has three divisions: MVP, Gold, and Blue. The Salmon River Booster Club supports Salmon River athletics, clubs and extracurricular activities. Join now! Contact Tina Anderson 208-315-7445 or Joni Shepherd 208-859-4725 for information or to join and help support our teens and their activities.
The Annual Food Bank Cash Drive at the Riggins Pine Tree Community Credit Union will run through Dec. 28, or until they reach their desired goal. For every $1 donated, PTCCU will match $1, up to $1,000 per donation.
The Canyon Kids Craft Fair is only a week and a half away. Set for Friday, Nov. 5, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Riggins Community Center, located just behind Crump Chevron/Jackson's Station. Event sponsored by the Riggins Whitewater Market and Tourist Trap Consignment & Gift Shop. Kids 5-18, are you getting some crafts ready to sell? Sign up soon to sell crafts, baked goods, services and wares. Tables are $5 each. No child will be turned away. For information, call Michelle Simpson, 208-628-4020, or go to https://fb.me/e/2J2JergaV or facebook.com/rigginstouristtrap.
The Annual Riggins Christmas Bazaar will be held Saturday, Nov. 27, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Riggins Community Center, 121 S. Lodge Street, located behind Crumps Chevron & Jackson's Station. Get your gifts, crafts and food items ready to help others make Christmas merry for everyone. Rental space is $30 per 8’x6’ space. Application and fee must be received soon to hold a spot. Mail applications and fee to PO Box 1429, Riggins ID 83549. Contact Joni Shepherd, 208-628-4084 or 208-859-4725. You will find the Christmas Bazaar form online: http://facebook.com/rigginschristmasbazaar/.
Inez Howland, one of the oldest members of our Salmon River Canyon, turns 100 on Sunday, Nov. 21. Her daughter is planning a 100th celebration; however, due to COVID, a get together is not going to happen. If you would like to help Inez celebrate her centurion birthday, send birthday cards any time; it will be fun to reach 100 cards by Nov. 21. Inez Howland, 7360 Highway 95 South, Riggins ID 83549; no gifts, please. Inez’s daughter, Zevada Howland-Smith, is planning a “Friends Drive by Inez’s Window," with happy 100 birthday posters or big cards.
Smith's Ferry project on Highway 55 is still in road closure Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. After 2 p.m., there will be one-way alternating traffic. Highway 95 will be open for travel.
