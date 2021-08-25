RIGGINS —- Quote of the week: “…parents, teach your children to sit with those sitting alone. Teach them to be kind. Teach them to offer their help. Teach them to encourage others. Teach them to be a friend to the lonely. Teach them to share. Teach them to look for the good. Teach them to think about other people. This is how they will change the world.” – Creative Healthy Family.
School bells will be ringing Tuesday, Aug. 31, for Salmon River High School, Riggins Elementary School, Riggins Preschool and After School Kids program (ASK). Here’s wishing students and staff a wonderful year.
ASK, with Director Rhonda Damon and Head Teacher Teresa Mignery welcome new staff members, Teacher Assistant Ashley Ratciff, Elementary Enrichment Teacher Julie Hofflander and SRHS Enrichment Teacher Randon Ratcliff.
Tracy Travis, longtime Riggins Elementary teacher and ASK assistant teacher, has officially retired. She and her husband, Tom, have sold their home in Riggins and will soon be moving to the Lewiston area. Enjoy, Tracy.
Words of wisdom sent to me last week: “Parents, quit yelling at your kids before they go to bed and expect them to sleep well. Quit yelling at your kids in the morning right after they wake up, before school and expect them to have a good day. Parents, you set the tone for your children. You set the tone for your voice that they will always remember in their head. You become their inner voice. Don’t be their inner critic. Parents, speak life. Speak love. Speak bravery and kindness and hope. Speak wisdom and truth. But most of all, listen to your children.”
Candidate filing deadline for City of Riggins elections. Candidate filing opened Monday, Aug. 23; deadline for filing candidacy with Riggins City Clerk is Friday, Sept. 3. General election is Tuesday, Nov. 2. Open offices are mayor, four-year term, and two city council Seats, four years. Check with the Riggins city clerk for details on open offices and requirements.
The Riggins Canyon 4-H Club represented well at the Idaho County Fair. All members received blue ribbons on their books, animals and other projects. Rylie Walters received Grand Champion Sheep Showman as well as Grand Champion Intermediate Sheep Showman. Audrey Tucker received Intermediate Reserve Champion Sheep Showman and overall Reserve Grand Champion Showman. Logan Calvin received Reserve Champion Senior Showman, Madi Pottenger received Reserve Champion Senior Showman and Raney Walters received Grand Champion Market Lamb. Corissa Ogden, Raydin Hayes, Theresa Ledgerwood, Brooks Ewing, Taylor Ewing, Kennedy Wilson, Payette Walkington, Ashlyn Campbell and Lucy Smithers did well in their specific projects in addition to their blue ribbons. The most important thing is they made their leader’s, Sarah Walter, heart happy by being so supportive of each other and working together super hard. These kids and their parents are so amazing. Kudos to our local 4-H kiddos, their parents and 4-H leader.
Bow Sewell, SRHS graduate and youngest son of the late Bob and Katherine Sewell, former Salmon River residents in Lucile, was honored to present our American Flag at the State Finals Rodeo.
The Gill family, of Lucile, is featured in McCall Albertson’s meat section “Buy Local.” The Gill family has been raising cattle for over 138 years in Idaho County. One thing that has never waned is their dedication and passion for the ranching lifestyle. The Gills are one of many local Northwest ranch families raising cattle that meet the premium standards of the Double R Ranch brand.
The Pottenger family gathered Aug. 22, for the 100th annual Roseberry Picnic. Great-great grandpa JW Pottenger, helped start the first town in Long Valley in 1888. Before there was a McCall, Donnelly or Cascade, there was Roseberry, Idaho. Fifty plus Pottengers were there to keep the tradition going.
Buck and Wilma Kessler, former Riggins residents now living in Boise Valley, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Friday, Aug. 27. Congrats!
A celebration of life for Sam Stamper, who died May, 2021, will be held this Saturday, Aug. 28, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Riggins Community Center. He graduated from SRHS with the Class of 1958 and worked for the United States Forest Service in Grangeville for many years.
Lifelong resident, Ray Hollenbeck, died Tuesday, Aug. 17, after an eleven-day stint of cancer. A celebration of life will be held at the Riggins Community Center on Saturday, Sept. 4, at 1 p.m. A main meal is provided; guests are asked to bring a side dish or dessert and a Ray Hollenbeck story. Ray was an icon of this Salmon River Canyon, with many interesting stories of history and otherwise. He and his wife, Kitty, have two children, John and Susan, two grandchildren, Joshua and Megan, and one, sweet great-granddaughter.
Rosie Bloom, former Riggins resident, died Friday, Aug. 20. She and her husband, Everett, had three children, Troy, Randy and Renee, all of whom graduated from SRHS. Everett drove a logging truck for Salmon River Logging Company for many years.
Memorial services for Doug Crump are Sept. 25, at 1:30 p.m. at the Salmon River Community Church and for Ron Smith on Oct. 9, at 11 a.m. Mary Foster’s service is Saturday, Sept. 18, 1-4 p.m. at the SRHS multi-purpose room.
Bingo is Sept. 1 and 15, 6:30 p.m. at the Riggins Community Center. The progressive Bingo game of $416 was won by our dear friend, Patty Solberg. The Queen of Hearts game is more than $760 now.
Update on our son Jed. At his oncologist appointment last week, Jed was given positive news. No tumor was detected, so it is still a full resection from the surgery in May. He started his next round of chemo pills which are a higher dose, so a little rougher. Jed said, “I shall persevere. I appreciate all of the kind words, support, assistance, and friendship from everyone as I keep up this fight.”
