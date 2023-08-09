Paislie Wieber raised money to help prevent house fires photo

After a rash of home fires recently, young Riggins area resident Paislie Wieber wanted to do something to help her community. She set up a lemonade and donation stand and made $332 for her donation to Riggins Fire/EMS. This will go toward smoke and carbon monoxide detectors/fire alarms and their installation for people who need them.

 Facebook photo

RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more, and become more, you are a leader.” – Chris Ledoux

Salmon River schools 2023-2024 registration is today Wednesday, Aug. 9, and tomorrow, Thursday, Aug. 10, both at 9 a.m. for Salmon River Jr./Sr. High at SRHS and for Riggins Elementary School at that school. School starts Tuesday, Aug. 29, and Riggins preschool begins Wednesday, Aug. 30.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.