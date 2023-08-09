RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more, and become more, you are a leader.” – Chris Ledoux
Salmon River schools 2023-2024 registration is today Wednesday, Aug. 9, and tomorrow, Thursday, Aug. 10, both at 9 a.m. for Salmon River Jr./Sr. High at SRHS and for Riggins Elementary School at that school. School starts Tuesday, Aug. 29, and Riggins preschool begins Wednesday, Aug. 30.
The Idaho County Fair begins next Wednesday August 16-19 at the Idaho County Fairgrounds in Cottonwood. Jim and Kathleen Vopat will be honored as 2023 Idaho County Fair Grand Marshals. Lots of great exhibits from 4-H’ers, FFA members and open class, as well as many activities throughout the week including booths of food, cool refreshments, games, information and more.
Our Salmon River Canyon 4-H Club has several members exhibiting their projects at the fair. Some will have market animals ready for sale at the 4-H sale on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 1 p.m. (PST). You can support them and their 4-H experiences by attending and buying an animal. If you cannot be there and would like to help support local 4-H’ers, call leader Sarah Walters for information.
Salmon Joint School District 243 is governed by a five-member board of trustees elected from five zones. Those elected take office in January and serve for four years. Each trustee must be a qualified voter in the school district and reside in the zone he/she represents. Zones 1, 2 and 3 elections will be held this November. Candidate forms filing deadline is Sept. 8. Contact business manager/clerk of the board Michelle Hollon for information at hollon@jsd243.org or District Office 208-630-6027.
Seven Devils Road is getting a facelift. The company hired to do the work is doing a great job; the county men helping are, as well. The system they use is impressive; the girls flagging are super kind. Our mail delivery gal, Mariah, said, “I love good people, and I think I’m going to be really happy with this road in the wintertime.”
Congratulations to the Riggins’ EMTs who have completed their advanced EMT certification and testing. Thank you, Cody Kilmar, Joshua Benez, Karen Aikins and Grace Kilmar for your dedication to improving emergency medical services in our area.
The Riggins Fire Department received a donation of 2,000 cans of water for wildfire season from the National Volunteer Fire Council, Anheuser-Busch, and the American Red Cross. This was made available through a grant organization partners on Safety & Hydration.
Riggins Ambulance & Salmon River Ambulance District were awarded a $23,000 grant for a Stryker Powerload System for the brand-new ambulance that is arriving in December. The power loader system improves operator and patient safety by supporting the cot in and out of the ambulance, reducing the risk of cumulative trauma injuries.
Riggins Ambulance was also awarded a grant for a “Starlink in Motion” from the Stibnite Foundation. This is a satellite internet system that mounts to the top of a vehicle, providing high-speed satellite internet which will provide better service for patients and EMS as they use the internet for every patient to report and transmit vitals and cardiac images to the hospital before the ambulance even arrives. The new system will also be installed in the new ambulance. At present, EMS can only provide this service if they are in cell service, which is sketchy in many remote areas in which they must travel.
Beware of scams. Riggins City Hall has received packets on protecting yourself from scammers. Topics include Mail Fraud Alert, Beware of IRS Scams, Play it Safe Online, Romance Scams, Social Security Scams and more. These free packets were provided by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and are now available in the lobby of the Riggins City Hall and in the Riggins Library. Education is power.
Youth Dynamics Riggins Teen Center is open 6 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thursdays during August, for 5th-12th graders. Contact Wade Henderson Riggins@YD.ORG or call 775-232-2628.
Community Lunch is served at noon every Tuesday at the Riggins Community Center. It is open to everyone; $7 for nonseniors, $6 for seniors; food is delicious and visiting is great.
