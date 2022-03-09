RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “Love isn’t a state of perfect caring. It is an active noun like struggle. To love someone is to strive to accept that person exactly the way he or she is, right here and now.” – Fred Rogers.
It’s that time of year again, to spring ahead one hour on Saturday night, March 12, before you go to bed, as Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday, March 13.
Canyon Kids Craft Fair, sponsored by The Tourist Trap Consignment & Gift shop and Riggins Whitewater Market, is this Friday, March 11, at the Riggins Community Center. Kids 5-18 years old will have craft items ready for sale from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. There may be some spaces left; table space is $20 per vendor; 30 spaces available; vendors over 18 years old will be welcome if space is available. Call Michelle at 208-315-4748.
There will be a swap meet for members of the Salmon River Gun Club before tonight’s meeting, March 9, and subsequent meetings are the second Wednesday of each month, at 6 p.m. Members may swap or give away any unneeded sporting/shooting equipment or tools such as holsters, brass, reloading equipment, antique ammo, etc. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m.; members need to pay dues to keep our Gun Club active. Call Jim Adair at 208-451-5801 for information. The Salmon River Gun Club will be hosting a Ruger 10-22 Shoot, sponsored by Dave Cook, on Saturday, April 23, at the Salmon River Shooting Range. This will be a free shoot using Ruger 10-22 rifles. Everyone is invited.
The Salmon River American Legion Post 130 will hold its monthly meeting Monday, March 14, at the Legion Hall. All veterans who have served at any time since Dec. 7, 1941, are eligible to join. All veterans are invited to attend the meeting.
Salmon River Old Time Fiddlers will present a program on Tuesday, March 15, at 7 p.m. at the Salmon River Community Church Fellowship Room. Everyone is invited. No charge.
Riggins Assembly of God Church is hosting a Joy Fellowship on Tuesday, March 22, at 6 p.m., all ladies are invited to attend.
SRHS will present the play “Alice@Wonderland,” Wednesday March 16, at 2:30 p.m., in the multipurpose room everyone us invited to attend.
Women With Bait (WWB) 2022 Tournament finishes up this weekend with the Fish Dance at Seven Devils Steakhouse and Saloon. DJ Scribbles will perform on March 11 and 12, with the final dance of the WWB Tournament Fish Dance, to be held on Saturday, March 12. Wear your favorite alcohol-themed costume. WWB awards will be given to the ladies in each division during the evening. Annual food drive items may be dropped off next door to the River Adventures at Canyon Creamery.
Riggins Red Cross Spring Blood Drive will be held at the Salmon Rapids Lodge on Tuesday, March 29, 1 -6 p.m. and on Wednesday, March 30, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. They will be conducting antibody testing again this time, so schedule your appointment online or if you signed up last time, Kris will be calling you or you can private message her on Facebook.
The Riggins Senior Citizen lunch, served on Tuesdays, has a cook position open. Responsibilities include prep meals on Monday, cooking/serving with help of volunteers on Tuesdays, experience in preparing meals for large groups, following nutrition guidelines set forth by a registered dietician, and knowledge of food safety practices. Call 208-628-2394 for an interview.
The City of Riggins has an opening for an eight-month seasonal laborer. For information go to Riggins City Hall.
First Responders Bash Dinner and Dancing Fundraiser, to benefit Riggins Ambulance, Riggins Fire Department, and Salmon River Rural Fire Department is next Saturday, March 19, at the Riggins Community Center. Dinner tickets are sold out. A live and silent auction will begin at 7 p.m. Dancing will follow. Gun raffle (three guns) tickets are $25. Raffle tickets may be purchased at Riggins City Hall or from a first responder. There will be a fee of $5 at the door if you are not dining and would like to attend the auction and dance at 7 p.m.
The Idaho County Commissioners will be hosting public hearings on the Salmon River Ambulance District topic; dates will be announced soon. Riggins is hoping to form an ambulance district in an attempt to save our Riggins Ambulance service. We really need our EMTs here in the Salmon River Canyon, and our EMTs need us. On May 17, the Salmon River Ambulance District will be on your election ballot. For information contact Cody Killmar, Riggins EMS Director, at 208-983-9263 or cdkillmar@gmail.com.
Volunteers are needed to make the 2022 School Carnival a successful event for our kiddos. The carnival is planned for Saturday, April 9, sponsored by Riggins PTO. If you can help, email Julie at hofflanderj@jsd243.org or stop by Riggins Elementary School to let her know you will help.
SRHS Classes 1960-1965 will have an Alumni Reunion Thursday, Sept. 15. Anyone who attended Salmon River High School to join. Meet at the Riggins City Park for visiting in the afternoon; bring a chair. Glenna will cater a dinner for $20 per person at the Riggins Community Center (former IOOF Hall). Contact Marie Henderson Ingram at 208-503-0022, Steve Rice at 208-791-8827, Ron McCracken at 208-484-1945, or Larry Elibee at 208-941-7025.
Rattle The Canyon Music Festival, sponsored by Seven Devils Steakhouse & Saloon, Idaho Banana Co., and the City of Riggins, will be held in Riggins City Park on Saturday, June 25. It will feature Reckless Kelly, Mickey & The Motorcars, Tylor & The Train Robbers, Jedd Crosby, Muzzie Braun, and American Bonfire. Proceeds go to benefit first responders, Salmon River High School athletics, Salmon River Jet Boat Races, and the City Park Stage Fund. Tickets will be available at ticketbud.com.
History tidbit: March 1, 2022, was the 150th anniversary of the establishment of Yellowstone National Park. On March 12, 1872, President Ulysses S. Grant signed the Yellowstone National Park Protection Act.
