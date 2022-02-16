RIGGINS — Quote of the week is a real love story: “He is 85 and insists on taking his wife’s hand everywhere they go. When he was asked why his wife kept looking away, he responded, ‘because she has Alzheimer’s.’ Then he was asked, ‘will your wife worry if you let her go?’ The elderly man replied, ‘she doesn’t remember anything, she doesn’t know who I am anymore, she hasn’t recognized me for years.’ Surprised, the other man said, ‘and you have continued to guide her every single day even though she doesn’t recognize you?’ The elderly man smiled and looked into the other man’s eyes and said, ‘she may not know who I am, but I know who she is, and she is the love of my life.’” What a great love story. I hope everyone will walk in love regardless of the circumstances of life.
This Tuesday is actually “twosday,” 2/22/22.
SRHS Fine Arts students presented Alice@ Wonderland, directed by Andrea Hale-Woodfin, with assistant directors, Liz Galli, and Taylie Hopkins, at the Salmon River High School last Saturday, Feb. 12. It was enchantingly amazing; it was over-the-top-wonderful. Students 7-17 years old were the characters, as well as the Fine Arts teacher, who stepped in to be Alice since the student got sick after never missing a rehearsal. The afternoon matinee was well-attended. The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, which sold out at 150 people, began at 6:15 p.m. with tea and food served by characters until the play began, then other students, some teachers, and volunteers dressed in costume, continued serving tea and flamingo punch in tiny teacups, appetizers, the main course of PBJs, pulled pork, mini pigs in a blanket, and noodle soup all in tea party sizes. Desserts of sugar cookies in shapes of flowers and teapots, as well as Queen of Hearts brownies throughout the evening, all prepared by the ASK ladies: Rhonda Damon, Teresa Mignerey, and Vera Barham. 1,800 pieces of tiny foods to fit on the teaset-size plates went into the two-day preparations. The face painting and hairstyles of the characters were done by Tracey Bird Meyers, Lynnette Branstetter, Lindy Smithers, Karen Aitkins and Brittany Priddy; they were so professional as were the detailed costumes.
The SRHS Fine Art students began rehearsing in November putting in many hours at school and home learning lines and movement.
Salmon River Junior High Lady Savages are attending a “Crash the Boards” tournament in Nampa, Feb. 17-19. They wish to thank all who helped make this possible by purchasing from their bake sale and cake raffle. Funds covered tournament costs, travel, accommodations, and meal expenses.
“Moms Night Out Learning Lifesaving Skills” will be held for mothers at the Salmon River Heritage Center Friday, Feb. 25, at 4:30 p.m. with Grace Kilmer presenting for a fee of $40 per person. She will teach lifesaving skills such as adult, child, and infant CPR, choking management, and focus on pediatric emergencies.
District 3 Idaho High School Rodeo members need to supply a certificate of eligibility stamped with the school seal before they can rodeo this spring: Homeschool students need to fill out appropriate forms. Deadline is this Saturday, Feb. 19.
Tony Bieren, son of Bill Bieren, of Riggins, was recently honored in Biloxi, Miss., for his retirement of 30 years of service in the United States Marine Corps. His family calls him their hero and protector as he has been all over the map serving his country. Thank you, Tony, and congratulations.
Women With Bait 2022 tournament has been a bit chilly some days, but these women are tough and hope to win those coveted WWB prizes. The annual Food Drive is ongoing, food items may be dropped off next door to the River Adventures at Canyon Creamery right on Main Street for our local Food Bank.
Seven Devils Steak House and Saloon is featuring bands each weekend of WWB 2022: American Bonfire – Feb. 18 and 19, with a Beach Day Theme; Cliff Miller Band – Feb 24, 25 and 26, with a Disney Theme, DJ Scribbles – March 4 and 5 with a Middle School Self Theme; DJ Scribbles – March 11 and 12, with Favorite Alcohol Theme. Prizes for best costumes each weekend, except the Fish Dance on March 12. Also wanted: Karaoke singers, Thursdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., March 3 and 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.