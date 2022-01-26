RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “You know what else is highly contagious? Kindness, patience, love, enthusiasm, and a positive attitude. Don’t wait to catch it from others…be the carrier of this.” from Read, Love, and Learn.
The McCall Winter Carnival will be in full swing from Jan. 28-Feb. 6. Plan to celebrate with parades, music, fireworks, and, of course, the snow sculptures. They are very happy about the snow that continues to pile up to help the sculpting, skiing, sledding and tubing, in addition to all the traditional festivities and events happing throughout McCall.
A funeral service for Donna Jones, wife of Ed Jones, has been postponed at this time. Watch here for the new date to be announced. If you would like to send Ed a card: Ed Jones, Edgewood Spring Creek Retirement, Room 109, 1255 Allen Avenue, Fruitland ID 83619.
Bingo will be held Wednesday, Feb. 2, at 6:30 p.m. at the Riggins Community Center. Everyone over 18 is invited to join. The Queen of Hearts progressive game and the progressive Bingo game are really getting exciting, in addition to all the fun regular Bingo games.
Salmon River Schools’ basketball season is in full swing; the SRHS boys will play through Feb. 10. Junior high games have begun and will run from Jan. 24-March 2, with tournaments to follow. Get the full schedule from the SRHS office. Boys and girls Senior Night will be held Friday, Feb. 10, honoring Garret Shepherd, Charlee Hollon and Avery Jones
Riggins Canyon 4-H Club will hold its first meeting of the new year Thursday, Feb. 6, at 4 p.m. in the Salmon River High School science room. New members are encouraged to join.
Alice@Wonderland, the play, will be performed at Salmon River High School Saturday, Feb. 12. Salmon River Schools and a partnership with After School Kids are hosting a dinner theater in addition to a 1 p.m. matinee. The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party doors will open at 6 p.m. with tea flowing at 6:15 p.m. followed by the show at 7 p.m. Tickets are now on sale; dinner theater single $15 or couple $28, the matinee suggests a donation of $5. Contact Rhonda Damon, Ms. Hopkins, Mrs. Galli or Mrs. Hale for tickets.
Upcoming school events, sponsored by the Riggins PTO: Spell-a-thon – Feb. 3; Easter Egg Hunt – April 17; and School Carnival – date to be announced. If you would like to help with any of these, contact an officer: Jess Wilson-president, Paige Bicandi-vice-president, Jenna Ewing-treasurer, or Julie Hofflander-secretary.
Mountain View Specialty Meats, located adjacent to the Riggins Rodeo Grounds, has a new bratwurst that “will knock your socks off!” They have specials on their ribeye and are fully stocked with their fabulous spicy chicken wings. Go check ‘em out.
Salmon River Community Church will celebrate Valentine’s Day on Sunday, Feb. 13, following church service. Everyone is invited to join in on the fun.
Women With Bait 2022 will begin in February. For tournament details and ordering hoodies to pass on to your team, contact River Adventures at https://canyongraphics.net/collections/womenwithbait2022. The 2022 hoodies have been unveiled and are beautiful. There will be more items on sale at the River Adventure Shop.
Canyon Kids Craft Fair has been rescheduled for Saturday, March 11, at the Riggins Community Center, open 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; vendors are there 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Table space is $20 per vendor, ages 5-18 with adult supervision; 30 spaces available; vendors over 18 will be welcome if there is space available. Call Michelle at 208-315-4748.
Our grandson, Ty McClanahan, placed first place in his two events at the Business Professionals of America (BPA) Regional competition last weekend. He will go on to state competition in March, with national finals in May. Ty, son of Jason and Julie (Fitch) McClanahan of Donnelly, is a senior at McCall-Donnelley High School.
Leighton Vander Esch News: From Cowboy Star News, “Like all free agents, each one has his own story line… some of them changed even with the last game… Vander Esch had his best game of the year against the 49ers, a run-heavy team that played to his strengths…”
