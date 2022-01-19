RIGGINS — Quote of the week, by Ralph Waldo Emerson: “Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year. He is rich who owns the day, and no one owns the day who allows it to be invaded with fret and anxiety. Finish every day and be done with it. You have done what you could. Some blunders and absurdities, no doubt crept in. Forget them as soon as you can, tomorrow is a new day; begin it well and serenely, with too high a spirit to be cumbered with your old nonsense. This new day is too dear, with its hopes and invitations, to waste a moment on yesterdays.”
Salmon River Chamber of Commerce’s new Executive Committee for 2022: Dan Surerus – president, Sam Stults – vice president, Niki Carlson – secretary, Cody Kilmar – treasurer, Tracie Pottenger – director, and Joni Shepherd – director.
The Salmon River Gun Club elected its new officers for 2022: Jim Adair – president, Hal Reinholtz – vice president, Mike Neil – Sgt. of arms, and Lisa Kaschmitter – secretary/treasurer. The next meeting is Wednesday, Feb. 9 at the Salmon River Heritage Center at 7 p.m. The Gun Range has a new code, members must pay their dues of $20 to get the code from Jim Adair.
Canyon Kids Craft Fair will be held Saturday, Feb. 5 at the Riggins Community Center. Kids, ages 5-17, with adult supervision, are encouraged to participate. There are spaces open for youth vendors; some adult spaces will be available also. Call 208-315-4748. The Fair will be open 11 a.m.-4 p.m., with a 10 a.m.-5 p.m. time commitment for the kids. Contact Michelle Simpson at the Riggins Tourist Trap Consignment and Gift Shop if you are interested.
Pine Tree Community Credit Union will have its annual meeting Saturday, Jan. 29, at the Elks Lodge, 111 S. Meadow Street, Grangeville, with a continental breakfast being served 9:30 a.m.-noon (Pacific Time). RSVP by Monday, Jan. 24 at 208-983-1568. There will be a 50/50 drawing as well as door prizes.
Donna Jones, wife of Ed Jones, died Tuesday evening, Jan. 12, after an extended illness, with Ed by her side. Donna was a quiet, wonderful lady who loved people and always had a smile on her face, ready to help wherever she was needed. Ed and Donna have lived in our canyon for nearly 50 years and added a beautiful touch to each of us. Ed was pastor at the Riggins Assembly of God Church for many years and filled in as pastor for two years at Salmon River Community Church. Donna was always there with him and for him. She was preceded in death with their only child, Debbie. Celebration of Life for Donna will be held Thursday Jan. 27, at 1 p.m. at the Riggins Assembly of God Church; meal to follow. To send a card to Ed: Ed Jones, Spring Creek Retirement Room 109, 1255 Allen Avenue, Fruitland, ID 83619.
Kermit Tate, Jr., son of the late Kermit and Jeannette Tate, 1974 graduate of SRHS, died Tuesday, Dec. 28, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. He passed peacefully in Oregon at the home of his sister, Trish, with his family, including his brother, David, at his side as well as his beloved dog, Mino. Kermit never married; he taught school in Bruneau, Idaho until his recent retirement, so he had lots of “students as kids.” A celebration of life for Kermit will be held at a later date.
Syringa Clinic will be offering a COVID vaccine clinic in Riggins Thursday, Jan. 27 at the Salmon River Heritage Center. The clinic will offer booster vaccinations, as well as first or second doses based on demand. You must call the Syringa Hotline 208-451-7770 and request the Riggins location on Jan. 27.
Women With Bait 2022 will begin in February. The 2022 hoodies have been unveiled and are beautiful. Contact River Adventures at https://canyongraphics.net/collections/womenwithbait2022 for tournament details and ordering hoodies to pass on to your team. More items on sale at the River Adventure Shop.
Leighton Vander Esch news: Leighton played a great game in the play-off game Sunday, Jan. 16. He made several tackles, one of which was announced as “The Tackle of the Year 2022 for the NFL”. He played tough and fought until the end, leaving this season on a very positive note.
