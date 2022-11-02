Riggins News: standing

RIGGINS — Quote: “The adventure of life is to learn. The purpose of life is to grow. The nature of life is to change. The challenge of life is to overcome. The essence of life is to care. The opportunity of life is to serve. The secret of life is to dare. The spice of life is to befriend. The beauty of life is to give.” – William Arthur Ward

Daylight Saving time ends this Sunday, Nov. 6, at 2 a.m., so adjust your clocks accordingly. Fall back an hour to standard time before you go to bed Saturday night, Nov. 5.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments