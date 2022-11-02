RIGGINS — Quote: “The adventure of life is to learn. The purpose of life is to grow. The nature of life is to change. The challenge of life is to overcome. The essence of life is to care. The opportunity of life is to serve. The secret of life is to dare. The spice of life is to befriend. The beauty of life is to give.” – William Arthur Ward
Daylight Saving time ends this Sunday, Nov. 6, at 2 a.m., so adjust your clocks accordingly. Fall back an hour to standard time before you go to bed Saturday night, Nov. 5.
General Election is next Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. at the Salmon River Heritage Center and at the Canyon Pines. Get out and vote.
The 2nd Annual Canyon Kids Kraft Fair is this Friday, Nov. 4, at the Riggins Community Center with 38 Idaho County and Adams County kids, ages 5-18, selling their wares from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free daycare for ages 1-5 will be available from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sponsors for this event are Tourist Trap, WhiteWater Market, Salmon River Helicopters, Idaho County Free Press, Bass Babes and Hells Gate BBQ. Canyon Kids Kraft Fair is officially registered with the Secretary of State. The future of the CKKF is bound to be an epic one, with the total support of our local community.
Hells Gate BBQ will be serving lunch and dinner at the Riggins Community Center during the Kids Kraft Fair. Ali and Jared Shoemaker, owners of Hells Gate BBQ, will donate 10% of their sales to the Canyon Kids Kraft Fair.
Salmon River High School will celebrate and honor local veterans with the annual Veterans Day Assembly next Thursday, Nov. 10, at 10 a.m. in the multipurpose room. All veterans are invited to attend. Refreshments will be served to veterans and their families in the District Office beginning at 9:30 a.m. Everyone is invited to come.
Riggins Red Cross Fall Blood Drive is Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 1-6 p.m., and Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Salmon Rapids Lodge. Contract Kris Catherman if you would like to donate blood and/or bake cookies for the drive.
Just a few days left to fill a “Christmas Box” for gifts for children in third world countries. Theresa Ledgerwood has some Christmas Boxes left to fill that need to be returned to her or taken to the Salmon River Community Church by Friday, Nov. 11 for mailing on Nov. 15. Cash or checks are needed to help fund mailing costs. Thanks to all who are helping on this project for a Merry Christmas for children, and for helping Theresa with her senior project.
The Annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner and special Thanksgiving service hosted by the Riggins Assembly of God and Salmon River Community churches will be held Sunday, Nov. 20. Everyone is invited to join in for a day of fellowship and celebration. Turkey, ham, and potatoes and gravy will be provided; bring a side of vegetables, salads, rolls or desserts to complement the dinner.
Bullseye Blinds is a new business in Riggins. Laina Walkington is the owner and designer of the company. As an interior designer, she will help clients find the perfect window coverings; her husband, Quinn, will professionally install them. They are scheduling appointments and consultations now.
“Octobeard,” raising awareness of cancer and honoring those in Idaho County affected by cancer is ongoing. Donations, which will be given to Idaho County families with cancer, may be made at Two Rivers Coffee Roasters. To participate or to recommend bearded fellows, and/or nominate a local family in need call Nicol at 208-628-9222 or stop by Two Rivers Coffee Roasters, as well as donate items, money, gift cards, and vote for your favorite beard.
Riggins Christmas Bazaar at the Riggins Community Center, 121 S Lodge St. is Saturday, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Contact Joni Shepherd at 208-628-4084 or 208-859-4725 for information and to rent a space for $35 for an 8’x6’ space. Application and space fees must be received to hold your space. Setup is Friday, Nov. 25, 10-11 a.m., and Saturday, 8-9:45 a.m.
Jet Boater’s Winter Ball is Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Riggins Community Center. It looks like a tropical theme. Space is limited; tickets will go on sale soon.
Children’s book “Just a Dream” by Chris Van Allsburg continues about a boy who seemed to have little regard for our environment until a dream opens his eyes… “A few days later, on Walter’s birthday, all his friends came over for cake and ice cream. They loved his new toys: the laser gun set, electric yo-yo, and inflatable dinosaurs. ‘My best present,’ Walter told them, ‘is outside.’ Then he showed them the gift that he’d picked out that morning…a tree. After the party, Walter and his dad planted the birthday present. When he went to bed, Walter looked out his window. He could see his tree and the tree Rose had planted on her birthday. He liked the way they looked side by side. Then he went to sleep, but not for long, because that night Walter’s bed took him away again.” What? I thought he would finally get to go to sleep.
