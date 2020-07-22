RIGGINS -- My quote for the week: “Be the reason someone feels welcome, seen, heard, valued, loved, and support,” by tinybudy.com
Salmon River School District No. 243 announced, as of now, school is planning to be in session in the school buildings beginning in August with safety precautions in place. A reopening plan is being developed and will be posted soon. They are mindful of the safety of the students and staff during this unique time in our history. Stay tuned for dates and more info in the coming weeks.
School sports physicals can be done at the following clinics: Kamiah Clinic 5-6:15 p.m., Nez Pearce Clinic 5-6:30 p.m., and Cottonwood Clinic 5-6:30 p.m., all PDT. The cost is $25 with $15 going back to your school.
An ice cream social celebration of life for Lorry Harper, on her 90th birthdate, will be held this Sunday, July 26, at 2 p.m., at her home. Family and friends are invited to join together and share Lorry stories. Parking will be at Riggins City Park due to limited space at her home.
A celebration of life for Joyce Moulton will be held this Sunday, July 26, at 4 p.m., in the Riggins City Park, where family and friends will gather to share love stories of Joyce…there will also be a live stream ongoing for those who cannot attend in person.
The family of Iris Seyfried, former long-time Riggins resident who died Tuesday July 7, is planning a celebration of life for their beloved mother Saturday, Oct. 3. Details of time and place will be forthcoming.
Willie Wicks of Lewiston, Idaho, son of Bill and Debbie Wicks, formally of Riggins, and grandson of the late Delbert and Lola Wicks of Riggins, with family ties still here, was promoted to captain at Fire Station 4 in Lewiston, July 14. He began as a part-time reserve-firefighter in 2001, promoted to full time firefighter in 2006, and onto engineer in 2013. Willie has been a paramedic since 2009, and a member of the HazMat Team for many years as well as the department’s rescue instructor with numerous certifications in technical rescue. Willie lives the firefighters’ mission and core values each day and will be an outstanding company officer for the department. I am always so happy to report happenings of my former first graders. In fact, I probably took him to his first fire station right here in Riggins on one of our amazing local field trips right across the street from the school.
U.S. Highway 95 is still closed between the North Pollock and South Pollock exits until this “rock ‘n roll” situation can be taken care of in a safe manner. IDT reported that with no movement in the mountain detected for a week, they will begin to blast and remove the huge rocks, create a safe wall between the slide and the river, and rebuild a one-lane. Geologist techs will stay on the scene measuring movement. Spotters will be stationed for them and for the construction workers.
The Old Pollock Road is open for travel between 6 a.m.-9 p.m., MDT; 5 a.m.-8 p.m., PDT, at this writing July 19, Traffic is being piloted through that area alternating between north and south directions; waits times are minimal. All motorists utilizing this route must adhere to the flaggers and pilot cars who are there to safely and efficiently direct traffic through the area. Warren Wagon and French Creek Roads are closed; do not try to travel that route.
Pine Tree Community Credit Union in Riggins and in Grangeville have closed their lobbies to ensure the health and well-being of their members, employees, and the communities they serve. Riggins will have its drive-thru open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Grangeville drive-thru open Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Friday 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Riggins Annual Hot Summer Nights scheduled for this weekend, July 24 and 25, has been canceled. Get ready now for 2021 Celebration. Rattle the Canyon Band Concert scheduled for August in Riggins has been canceled.
Idaho County Fair 2020, “Kickin’ Up Our Boots at the Idaho County Fair,” will be held Wednesday-Friday, Aug. 19-22, at the fairgrounds in Cottonwood. Get your 4-H and Open Class exhibits ready now to help make this 2020 Fair one to remember…and plan to attend the many activities and events taking place on the Fairgrounds all week. 4-H’ers have been working all year on their projects and are ready to display their work, show their animals, and receive their hard-earned ribbons. More details to come next week.
The Ninth Annual SipN’Float with Wild River Adventures will be held Saturday, Aug. 22, beginning at 11:30 a.m. Floating and wine tasting on two beaches in coordination with J. Bookwalter Wine Experts is noon-4 p.m.; An after party with no host bar and raffle prizes will be from 4-7 p.m. Book now at 208-995-0181.
The Riggins Salmon Run, a family friendly event, will be held Saturday, Sept. 12, sponsored by the Salmon River Chamber of Commerce. Multiple distances are offered including a Kids Fun Run for children ages 3-6 years of age. The half marathon kicks off at 9 a.m., followed by 10K start at 9:30 a.m., and a 10 a.m., for the 5K. Runners will complete an out and back course with finish line for all distances at Riggins City Park where runners and their families can enjoy music, food and drinks. Finishers prizes will be given for each distance as well as Men's and Women's first prize awards. Register today.
Shiloh Bible Camp in Donnelly, Idaho will hold its last youth summer camp this Monday-Friday July 27-31…second camp for ages 10-12 to accommodate all who wish to attend. The Camp has been filled with youngsters and teens all monthlong studying, learning, having fun, getting together with old friends, and making new friends.
“Always find a reason to laugh. It may not add years to your life, but it will surely add life to your years.” Unknown.
