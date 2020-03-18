RIGGINS -- Quote of the week: “True friends aren’t the ones who make your problems disappear. They are the ones who won’t disappear when you are facing problems.”
Due to the coronavirus outbreak worldwide, across the United States, and Idaho, specifically here in Idaho County, there are many gatherings being canceled for our safety. Some schools are closing, some businesses are closing, some churches are streaming online, many activities and events are being canceled or postponed. Distancing from others is being encouraged, including hugging and handshaking. Pro-active health ideas are being encouraged to help keep the virus at bay. Keep tuned into your home area to know what events are being held, canceled or postponed. There are many “at home” activities and family memories to make during this time.
Food for thought: “Please read slowly: Listening to music is not canceled, quality time with our families is not canceled, reading a book is not canceled, sharing with friends is not canceled, singing out loud is not canceled, laughing is not canceled, sharing hope with others is not canceled. Let’s embrace what we have.” -from Facebook.
“Why Census?” The Census asks questions that provide a snapshot of a nation. Census results affect your voice in government, how much funding your community receives, and how your community plans for the future. Census determines how many seats your state gets in Congress, guides how more than $675 billion in federal funding is distributed to states and communities each year, and creates jobs, provides housing, prepares for emergencies, and builds schools, roads, and hospitals. Taking part in the Census is really your civic duty.”
Chance Wilson, son of Rocke and Claudia Wilson, and 1992 graduate of Salmon River High School, was honored as Teacher of the Year at Lowell-Scott Middle School in Meridian, Tuesday, March 10. Congratulations to a kind man who is generous with his time and believes in his teacher community. He has impacted numerous students throughout his 23-year of teaching. Congratulations, Chance…well deserved honor.
Bingo is possibly tonight, March 18, at 6:30 p.m., at the Riggins Community Center; May Bingo nights are April 8 and April 22. Bingo funds benefit our Senior Citizen Transit that takes them to Grangeville or McCall for appointments.
Women With Bait, WWB, held its Awards Ceremony Saturday, March 14, with five beautiful prizes being awarded to five lucky ladies. At this writing I have not received names nor prize categories…stay tuned to next week’s news.
Red Cross Blood Spring Drive will be held at the Salmon Rapids Lodge in Riggins, Tuesday, March 31, from 2-7 p.m., and Wednesday, April 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Call Kris now at 208-830-3946 to make your appointment.
Spaghetti Feed and Auction Fund-raiser is still planned for this Saturday, March 21, 6 p.m., at the Riggins Community Center. This fund-raiser helps with expenses for the Annual Jet Boat Race on the “Salmon River of No Return” April 17-19. Donations of any kind: goods, services, gift certificates, or cash are greatly appreciated. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Salmon River High School Athletics. For information call Glenna 208-315-2309 or email salmonriverjbra@gmail.com. Raffle tickets will be available for the most unique jet boat quilt from actual Salmon River Jet Boat T-shirts currently on display at Pine Tree Credit Union and fashioned by the Pinehurst Quilters.
Pinehurst Quilters, who are very benevolent to our Salmon River area, are offering a $300 Scholarship to any graduate of Salmon River High School who is returning to a university or trade school to continue their education…not a 2020 graduate. To apply or receive more information, contact Teri Laughlin, Nightfeather, or Kathie Wright.
“Snip It’s Hair Salon” with stylist Heidi Wash, who has more than 30 years experience, will open its doors at 1116 South Main in The Confluence next door to The Idaho Banana Co. March 30th, 2020. She is offering haircuts, colors of all types, perms, face waxing, eyebrow color, ear piercing, beard and mustache grooming. Heidi is married to Dan Wash, Director of the Riggins City Public Works; they are making their home in Riggins and joining our community. Stop by and welcome Heidi to our Canyon.
Salmon River High School will present “The Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force” program in the SRHS Multi-purpose Room Monday, March 30, at 1 p.m., for students; 5:30 p.m., for the parent program.
Do you want to attend a wacky and wild family event Friday, April 3? The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party and Performance of Alice@Wonderland will be an event to see, including photo opportunities with characters, delicious food, and a live performance. Only 150 tickets will be presold; tickets are $25 for single; $48 per couple. All profits benefit the Riggins EF Travel Group and SRHS Fine Arts Club. Contact any club member or e-mail Ms. Hale at halea@jsd243.or. If you cannot make it to Friday’s Tea, Alice@Wonderland will run again on Saturday, April 4, at 6 p.m., with admission by donation only.
Leighton Vander Esch: Leighton is enjoying the “Buckle Up for Safety” program including speaking programs at schools across Idaho, TV commercials, and highway signs…one is located West on Highway #95 just two miles out of Grangeville. Leighton’s Boise Football Camp is June 20, 2020. Camps are open to boys and girls of all skill levels ages 6-16. Sign-up options available including a professional photograph with Leighton who will be at camp to lead certain stations and talk to campers along with a selection of coaches from the Boise area. He plans another football camp in Texas in June.
