RIGGINS — Quote: “Often when you think you’re at the end of something, you’re at the beginning of something else.” – The Simplicity Habit
SRHS Homecoming 2022, Senior Night, and the last SRHS football home game is this Friday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. Students have been dressing up all week: American Pride Day Monday, Tropical Tuesday, Class Colors Day Wednesday, Savage Pride Day Thursday, and Friday Homecoming game.
Salmon River Lady Savages/New Meadows Mountaineers volleyball team games are Garden Valley on Oct. 12 and Timberline/St. John’s at Weippe on Oct. 13.
Riggins Assembly of God Church will host a Ladies JOY Fellowship Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 6 p.m. There will be food, a speaker and music. Invite a friend and join the ladies for an evening of joy.
Salmon River Fiddlers will present their fall program Thursday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m. at the Salmon River Community Church. Everyone is invited to attend, and it’s free.
Community Chili Cookoff, sponsored by Riggins City Fire Department, is Saturday, Oct. 22, at 6 p.m. at the Riggins Fire Station on Main Street. Make your favorite chili and join in this free celebration with our wonderful fire volunteers; entries are limited to 15 people. Guests will vote for a favorite chili.
Celebration of life for Bob “Zim” Zimmerman will be held Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Salmon River Community Church; a meal will follow the service.
Joshua and Lauren Banez welcomed their first child, Elijah James, born Sept. 27, 2022. Elijah weighed in at seven pounds and 12½ ounces. He was also welcomed by his grandparents, Conrad and Joslyn Banez of Riggins and Lauren’s parents of California, who are all first-time grandparents. The new dad and mom took Elijah to church Sunday; he is so tiny and sweet.
Cody and Hannah Greene are the proud parents of a baby girl, Timberlynn Marie, born Thursday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Indiana. Timberlynn weighed six pounds three ounces. Pastor Mike and Becky Chapman were happy to greet their first grandchild.
Two Rivers Coffee Roasters are hosting “Octobeard,” an event for Idaho County residents to raise awareness of cancer and honor those affected by cancer. Donations are being sought and will go to Idaho County families chosen at random. To participate, recommend bearded fellows, and/or nominate a local family in need, call Nicol at 208-628-9222 or stop by Two Rivers Coffee Roasters, or to donate items and/or gift cards, money to the cause, and vote for your favorite beard.
After School Kids, Inc. (ASK), a program in Riggins is in the process of writing a new grant to keep this program going. Volunteers are always needed at ASK; donations are always appreciated. ASK is located on the Riggins Elementary School campus; the phone is 208-628-2770. ETC Second Hand Shop provides funds for ASK; stop and shop Tuesdays-Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., for the lowest prices around and help fund our Salmon River kiddos. Volunteers are needed at ETC.
Theresa Ledgerwood’s senior project “Christmas Boxes,” for gifts for children in third world countries is ongoing. Check with Theresa if you would like a Christmas Box (about the size of a shoe box) or pick one up at Salmon River Community Church; return it to Theresa or take it to the church for mailing by Nov. 11. Cash or checks are welcomed to help fund mailing costs. Kudos to all who are helping Theresa on this project for Christmas for others.
Do you have a will? Does your family know where it is and what to expect in it? Yes, great. If not… get your will done today. The truth is everyone will die. A will makes it much easier for your family… if there’s no will, they must go through probate, which is very anguishing.
Tourist Trap’s 2nd Annual Canyon Kids Kraft Fair is set for Nov. 4, at the Riggins Community Center. Idaho County and Adams County kids, ages 5-18, accompanied by an adult, are encouraged to participate. Contact Michelle Simpson at 208-315-4748 for information or to let her know you will be participating. Hells Gate BBQ will be set up for the day to serve lunch and dinner. Ali and Jared Shoemaker, owners of Hells Gate BBQ, will donate 10% of their sales to the Canyon Kids Kraft Fair.
General Election is Tuesday, Nov. 8th. You need to be a registered to vote. Go to voteidaho.gov/voter-education/ for information.
Riggins Christmas Bazaar will be held at the Riggins Community Center, 121 S. Lodge Street on Nov. 26, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Contact Joni Shepherd at 208-628-4084 or 208-859-4725 for information or to rent a space, $35 for an 8’x6’ space. Application and space fees must be received to hold your space. Setup is Friday, Nov. 25, 10-11 a.m. and Saturday 8-9:45 a.m.
Jet Boater’s Winter Ball will be held Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Riggins Community Center. It looks like a tropical theme. What will you wear? More info later.
Children’s book “Just a Dream” by Chris Van Allsburg continues about a boy who seemed to have little regard for our environment until a dream opens eyes. “Walter looked up. A horse stood right over his bed, staring at him. In the saddle was a woman wearing cowboy clothes. ‘My horse likes you,’ she said. ‘Good,’ replied Walter, who wondered where he’d ended up this time. All he could see was a dull yellow haze. ‘Son,’ the woman told him, spreading her arms in front of her, ‘This is the mighty Grand Canyon.’ Walter gazed into the foggy distance. ‘Of course,’ she went on, ‘with all this smog, nobody’s gotten a good look at it for years.’ The woman offered to sell Walter some postcards that showed the canyon in the old days. ‘They’re real pretty,’ she said. But he couldn’t look. It’s just a dream, he told himself. I know I’ll wake up soon, back in my room. But he didn’t.” More to come…
