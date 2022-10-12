Riggins News: standing

RIGGINS — Quote: “Often when you think you’re at the end of something, you’re at the beginning of something else.” – The Simplicity Habit

SRHS Homecoming 2022, Senior Night, and the last SRHS football home game is this Friday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. Students have been dressing up all week: American Pride Day Monday, Tropical Tuesday, Class Colors Day Wednesday, Savage Pride Day Thursday, and Friday Homecoming game.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments